Chili in Newport Beach

Newport Beach restaurants
Newport Beach restaurants that serve chili

Bear Flag Fish Company image

 

Bear Flag Fish Company

3421 Via Lido, Newport Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Guacamole$9.95
Served with Chips.
Poke Bowl 1/4 LB Ahi Tuna$12.95
Standard Toppings for Poke Bowls are Cucumber, Soy Beans, Seaweed Salad, & topped with Crunchy Chili Garlic!
Ahi Poké$21.95
Served with Chips.
More about Bear Flag Fish Company
Arc Butcher & Baker image

 

Arc Butcher & Baker

417 30th Street, Newport Beach

Avg 4 (264 reviews)
Takeout
the wedge$16.00
grilled bacon. roquefort bleu.
cheese & charcuterie$45.00
mustard. accoutrements. almonds. serves 6-8 well.
cheese & charcuterie (for 2)$22.00
mustard. accoutrements. almonds. serves 2-3 well.
More about Arc Butcher & Baker
Mutt Lynch's image

PIZZA

Mutt Lynch's

2300 W Oceanfront, Newport Beach

Avg 4.2 (373 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
California Greek$14.00
Torn romaine, kalamata olives, sliced red onion, diced tomatoes, sliced cucumber & feta cheese, tossed with Italian dressing.
Build Your Own Burger$11.00
We serve 1/2 pound beef burger. Your choice-beef, ground turkey, Garden burger or grilled chicken breast. All beef burgers cooked to medium unless specified (no rare). Served with leaf lettuce, sliced tomato & sliced red onion.
Strawberry Fields$14.00
Medley of baby spinach & spring mix, sliced strawberries, red onion, cucumbers, candied walnuts & feta cheese tossed in a sweet blush vinaigrette topped with chicken breast.
More about Mutt Lynch's
Restaurant banner

 

NEW 2022 Pour Vida Latin Flavor Newport

5000 Birch St, Suite 150, Newport Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Vanilla Bean Braised Short Rib Taco$6.50
IPA Battered Whitefish Taco$6.50
Cuban Bowl$18.00
More about NEW 2022 Pour Vida Latin Flavor Newport

