Chipotle chicken in Newport Beach

Newport Beach restaurants
Newport Beach restaurants that serve chipotle chicken

BURRITOS • TACOS • SEAFOOD

Wild Taco - Newport Beach

407 31st st, Newport Beach

Avg 4.4 (2078 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chipotle Chicken
More about Wild Taco - Newport Beach
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Mutt's

2531 Eastbluff Drive, Newport Beach

Avg 3.6 (77 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chipotle Chicken Pasta$23.00
PENNE PASTA, HONEY CHIPOTLE GLAZED CHICKEN, RED, YELLOW & GREEN BELL PEPPERS, ASPARAGUS, ROASTED TOMATOES, GREEN ONION, CILANTRO, CREAM SAUCE, SERVED WITH GARLIC BREAD ADD SHRIMP +8
More about Mutt's

