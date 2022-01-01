Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chopped salad in Newport Beach

Go
Newport Beach restaurants
Toast

Newport Beach restaurants that serve chopped salad

Arc Butcher & Baker image

 

Arc Butcher & Baker

417 30th Street, Newport Beach

Avg 4 (264 reviews)
Takeout
the wedge$16.00
grilled bacon. roquefort bleu.
cheese & charcuterie$45.00
mustard. accoutrements. almonds. serves 6-8 well.
cheese & charcuterie (for 2)$22.00
mustard. accoutrements. almonds. serves 2-3 well.
More about Arc Butcher & Baker
Louie's By The Bay image

 

Louie's By The Bay

2801 W Coast Highway, Newport Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Caprese To Go$17.00
Buratta, Balsamic Agrodoloce, Heirloom Cherry Tomatoes, Endive, Opal Basil, Lemon & Fennel Pollen Maldon Salt
Meatballs To Go$14.00
Pomodoro, Pecorino Romano, Garlic Bread Crumbs, Grilled Bread
Cacio e Pepe To Go$26.00
Angel Hair Pasta, Pecorino Romano, Black Pepper
More about Louie's By The Bay
Nancy's Chopped Salad image

PIZZA

Pizzeria Mozza Newport Beach

800 W Coast Hwy, Newport Beach

Avg 4.2 (4455 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Nancy's Chopped Salad$22.00
On a bed of Iceberg Lettuce and Radicchio, Salame, Provolone, Garbanzo Beans, Cherry Tomatoes, Red Onion & Pepperoncinis. Oregano Sherry Vinaigrette served on the side.
More about Pizzeria Mozza Newport Beach
Malibu Farm image

 

Malibu Farm

3420 Via Oporto 101, Newport Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
BLT Caesar Salad$19.00
caesar dressing - kale - romaine - tomato -
bacon bits - parmesan cheese
Mustard Lemon Half Chicken$40.00
whole grain mustard sauce - kale apple salad - toasted pumpkin seeds - roasted butternut squash - white & red quinoa rice
Vegan Coconut Curry$25.00
tofu -onion & peppers - asparagus - sugar snap peas - broccoli florets - coconut curry sauce - white & red quinoa rice
More about Malibu Farm

Browse other tasty dishes in Newport Beach

Chicken Soup

Skirt Steaks

Chorizo Burritos

Fish And Chips

Fajitas

Paninis

Cheese Pizza

Clam Chowder

Map

More near Newport Beach to explore

Irvine

Avg 4.4 (95 restaurants)

Costa Mesa

Avg 4.4 (85 restaurants)

Huntington Beach

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

Santa Ana

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)

Laguna Beach

Avg 4.3 (29 restaurants)

Fountain Valley

Avg 4.5 (28 restaurants)

Corona Del Mar

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Aliso Viejo

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Newport Coast

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (836 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (678 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (263 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (261 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (261 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (327 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (218 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston