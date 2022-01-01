Chorizo burritos in Newport Beach
Newport Beach restaurants that serve chorizo burritos
Scratch Bakery Cafe
561 Newport Center Drive, Newport Beach
|Chorizo Breakfast Burrito
|$9.95
Eggs, potatoes, onions, cheese & chorizo
Mutt Lynch's
2300 W Oceanfront, Newport Beach
|California Greek
|$14.00
Torn romaine, kalamata olives, sliced red onion, diced tomatoes, sliced cucumber & feta cheese, tossed with Italian dressing.
|Build Your Own Burger
|$11.00
We serve 1/2 pound beef burger. Your choice-beef, ground turkey, Garden burger or grilled chicken breast. All beef burgers cooked to medium unless specified (no rare). Served with leaf lettuce, sliced tomato & sliced red onion.
|Strawberry Fields
|$14.00
Medley of baby spinach & spring mix, sliced strawberries, red onion, cucumbers, candied walnuts & feta cheese tossed in a sweet blush vinaigrette topped with chicken breast.