Clams in Newport Beach
Newport Beach restaurants that serve clams
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Cannery Seafood of the Pacific
3010 Lafayette Avenue, Newport Beach
|Clam Chowder To Go
|$10.00
Bear Flag Fish Company
3421 Via Lido, Newport Beach
|Guacamole
|$9.95
Served with Chips.
|Poke Bowl 1/4 LB Ahi Tuna
|$12.95
Standard Toppings for Poke Bowls are Cucumber, Soy Beans, Seaweed Salad, & topped with Crunchy Chili Garlic!
|Ahi Poké
|$21.95
Served with Chips.
The Lighthouse Bayview Café
1600 W Balboa Blvd, Newport Beach
|Breakfast Burrito
|$15.99
Scrambled Eggs, Cheddar Cheese, Sausage & Bacon, Potatoes, Avocado Crema, Pico de Gallo
|Cinnamon Sugar Beignets
|$7.99
Cream Cheese Icing
|Fish & Chips
|$18.99
House Battered Cod, French Fries, Tartar Sauce, Lemon
PIZZA
Cucina Enoteca
951 Newport Center Dr, Newport Beach
|house made focaccia
|$9.00
toasted garlic + parmesan + butter
|giant meatball
|$14.50
marinara + mozzarella + polenta
|italian chopped
|$15.00
escarole + radicchio + green bean + cherry tomato + cucumber + provolone + pepperoncini + ceci bean + almond + dill + oregano vinaigrette + rosemary breadcrumb