Cookies in Newport Beach
Newport Beach restaurants that serve cookies
More about SusieCakes
CUPCAKES • CAKES
SusieCakes
2043 Westcliff Dr #104, Newport Beach
|8 Box Cupcake Assortment
|$34.00
Baked from scratch, daily in our on-site kitchen. Decorations may change depending on season or holiday.
|Mini Cupcake Assorted Dozen Box
|$30.00
24-HOUR NOTICE REQUIRED. Bite sized cupcakes topped with our buttercream frostings. Baked from scratch, daily in our on-site kitchen. Decorations may change depending on season or holiday. Available in Red Velvet, Vanilla, Chocolate, and Flourless Chocolate
|Celebration Cake
6-layers of vanilla cake baked with colorful sugar confetti, filled & frosted with our signature retro-blue vanilla frosting.
More about Arc Butcher & Baker
Arc Butcher & Baker
417 30th Street, Newport Beach
|the wedge
|$16.00
grilled bacon. roquefort bleu.
|cheese & charcuterie
|$45.00
mustard. accoutrements. almonds. serves 6-8 well.
|cheese & charcuterie (for 2)
|$22.00
mustard. accoutrements. almonds. serves 2-3 well.
More about Pizzeria Mozza Newport Beach
PIZZA
Pizzeria Mozza Newport Beach
800 W Coast Hwy, Newport Beach
|Nancys CC Cookies
|$9.00
More about A Market
SANDWICHES
A Market
3400 W Coast Hwy, Newport Beach
|BLTA
|$12.50
pecanwood-smoked bacon, arugula, tomato, avocado & aioli on multi grain
|Standard
|$10.00
turkey, provolone, lettuce, tomato & mayo on a baguette
|Green Machine Wrap
|$12.00
romaine, roasted chicken, pumpkin seeds, fire-roasted peppers, pesto caesar dressing in spinach flatbread
More about Sugar 'n Spice - Newport Beach
ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT
Sugar 'n Spice - Newport Beach
310 Marine Ave, Newport Beach
|Ice Cream Cookie Sandwich
|$6.75
Delicious, Custom Made Ice Cream Cookie Sandwich, made to order with your choice of either fresh Chocolate Chip, Reese's Peanut Butter Cup Chunk, or Sugar Cookie, with your favorite flavor of Ice Cream and rolled in the topping of your choice! YUMMY!!