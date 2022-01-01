Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cookies in Newport Beach

Newport Beach restaurants
Newport Beach restaurants that serve cookies

SusieCakes image

CUPCAKES • CAKES

SusieCakes

2043 Westcliff Dr #104, Newport Beach

Avg 4.9 (628 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
8 Box Cupcake Assortment$34.00
Baked from scratch, daily in our on-site kitchen. Decorations may change depending on season or holiday.
Mini Cupcake Assorted Dozen Box$30.00
24-HOUR NOTICE REQUIRED. Bite sized cupcakes topped with our buttercream frostings. Baked from scratch, daily in our on-site kitchen. Decorations may change depending on season or holiday. Available in Red Velvet, Vanilla, Chocolate, and Flourless Chocolate
Celebration Cake
6-layers of vanilla cake baked with colorful sugar confetti, filled & frosted with our signature retro-blue vanilla frosting.
More about SusieCakes
Arc Butcher & Baker image

 

Arc Butcher & Baker

417 30th Street, Newport Beach

Avg 4 (264 reviews)
Takeout
the wedge$16.00
grilled bacon. roquefort bleu.
cheese & charcuterie$45.00
mustard. accoutrements. almonds. serves 6-8 well.
cheese & charcuterie (for 2)$22.00
mustard. accoutrements. almonds. serves 2-3 well.
More about Arc Butcher & Baker
Pizzeria Mozza Newport Beach image

PIZZA

Pizzeria Mozza Newport Beach

800 W Coast Hwy, Newport Beach

Avg 4.2 (4455 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Nancys CC Cookies$9.00
More about Pizzeria Mozza Newport Beach
A Market image

SANDWICHES

A Market

3400 W Coast Hwy, Newport Beach

Avg 4 (241 reviews)
Takeout
BLTA$12.50
pecanwood-smoked bacon, arugula, tomato, avocado & aioli on multi grain
Standard$10.00
turkey, provolone, lettuce, tomato & mayo on a baguette
Green Machine Wrap$12.00
romaine, roasted chicken, pumpkin seeds, fire-roasted peppers, pesto caesar dressing in spinach flatbread
More about A Market
Ice Cream Cookie Sandwich image

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

Sugar 'n Spice - Newport Beach

310 Marine Ave, Newport Beach

Avg 4.5 (363 reviews)
Takeout
Ice Cream Cookie Sandwich$6.75
Delicious, Custom Made Ice Cream Cookie Sandwich, made to order with your choice of either fresh Chocolate Chip, Reese's Peanut Butter Cup Chunk, or Sugar Cookie, with your favorite flavor of Ice Cream and rolled in the topping of your choice! YUMMY!!
More about Sugar 'n Spice - Newport Beach
Restaurant banner

 

NEW 2022 Pour Vida Latin Flavor Newport

5000 Birch St, Suite 150, Newport Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Vanilla Bean Braised Short Rib Taco$6.50
IPA Battered Whitefish Taco$6.50
Cuban Bowl$18.00
More about NEW 2022 Pour Vida Latin Flavor Newport

