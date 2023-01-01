Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Edamame in
Newport Beach
/
Newport Beach
/
Edamame
Newport Beach restaurants that serve edamame
Bear Flag Fish Co.
3421 Via Lido, Newport Beach
No reviews yet
Edamame
$6.95
More about Bear Flag Fish Co.
Starfish Newport Beach
191 Riverside Ave. Suite A, Newport Beach
No reviews yet
Edamame
$10.00
garlic, toasted sesame seeds, togarashi, salt & pepper
More about Starfish Newport Beach
Browse other tasty dishes in Newport Beach
Garlic Chicken
Chocolate Chip Cookies
Salmon
Chocolate Cake
Waffles
Green Beans
Salmon Sandwiches
Chicken Tortilla Soup
More near Newport Beach to explore
Irvine
Avg 4.4
(121 restaurants)
Costa Mesa
Avg 4.4
(104 restaurants)
Huntington Beach
Avg 4.4
(98 restaurants)
Santa Ana
Avg 4.3
(68 restaurants)
Laguna Beach
Avg 4.4
(36 restaurants)
Fountain Valley
Avg 4.5
(33 restaurants)
Corona Del Mar
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
Aliso Viejo
No reviews yet
Newport Coast
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Riverside
Avg 4.1
(76 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(1046 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(879 restaurants)
Oxnard
Avg 4.4
(27 restaurants)
Bakersfield
Avg 4.4
(79 restaurants)
Santa Maria
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
Cleveland
Avg 4.4
(356 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(318 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(359 restaurants)
Columbus
Avg 4.5
(405 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(324 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.5
(446 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston