Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Edamame in Newport Beach

Go
Newport Beach restaurants
Toast

Newport Beach restaurants that serve edamame

Bear Flag Fish Company image

 

Bear Flag Fish Co.

3421 Via Lido, Newport Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Edamame$6.95
More about Bear Flag Fish Co.
Item pic

 

Starfish Newport Beach

191 Riverside Ave. Suite A, Newport Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Edamame$10.00
garlic, toasted sesame seeds, togarashi, salt & pepper
More about Starfish Newport Beach

Browse other tasty dishes in Newport Beach

Garlic Chicken

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Salmon

Chocolate Cake

Waffles

Green Beans

Salmon Sandwiches

Chicken Tortilla Soup

Map

More near Newport Beach to explore

Irvine

Avg 4.4 (121 restaurants)

Costa Mesa

Avg 4.4 (104 restaurants)

Huntington Beach

Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)

Santa Ana

Avg 4.3 (68 restaurants)

Laguna Beach

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Fountain Valley

Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)

Corona Del Mar

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Aliso Viejo

No reviews yet

Newport Coast

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (76 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (1046 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (879 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (79 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (356 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (318 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (359 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (405 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (324 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (446 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston