Egg sandwiches in Newport Beach
Newport Beach restaurants that serve egg sandwiches
More about Scratch Bakery Cafe
SMOKED SALMON
Scratch Bakery Cafe
561 Newport Center Drive, Newport Beach
|Bacon, Egg & Cheese Breakfast Sandwich
|$7.95
Served on our signature English Muffin
|Egg & Cheese Breakfast Sandwich
|$6.95
Served on our signature English Muffin
|Sausage, Egg & Cheese Breakfast Sandwich
|$7.95
Served on our signature English Muffin
More about Malibu Farm
Malibu Farm
3420 Via Oporto 101, Newport Beach
|BLT Caesar Salad
|$19.00
caesar dressing - kale - romaine - tomato -
bacon bits - parmesan cheese
|Mustard Lemon Half Chicken
|$40.00
whole grain mustard sauce - kale apple salad - toasted pumpkin seeds - roasted butternut squash - white & red quinoa rice
|Vegan Coconut Curry
|$25.00
tofu -onion & peppers - asparagus - sugar snap peas - broccoli florets - coconut curry sauce - white & red quinoa rice