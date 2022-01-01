Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Egg sandwiches in Newport Beach

Go
Newport Beach restaurants
Toast

Newport Beach restaurants that serve egg sandwiches

Scratch Bakery Cafe image

SMOKED SALMON

Scratch Bakery Cafe

561 Newport Center Drive, Newport Beach

Avg 4 (22 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Bacon, Egg & Cheese Breakfast Sandwich$7.95
Served on our signature English Muffin
Egg & Cheese Breakfast Sandwich$6.95
Served on our signature English Muffin
Sausage, Egg & Cheese Breakfast Sandwich$7.95
Served on our signature English Muffin
More about Scratch Bakery Cafe
Malibu Farm image

 

Malibu Farm

3420 Via Oporto 101, Newport Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
BLT Caesar Salad$19.00
caesar dressing - kale - romaine - tomato -
bacon bits - parmesan cheese
Mustard Lemon Half Chicken$40.00
whole grain mustard sauce - kale apple salad - toasted pumpkin seeds - roasted butternut squash - white & red quinoa rice
Vegan Coconut Curry$25.00
tofu -onion & peppers - asparagus - sugar snap peas - broccoli florets - coconut curry sauce - white & red quinoa rice
More about Malibu Farm

Browse other tasty dishes in Newport Beach

Chorizo Burritos

Muffins

Wedge Salad

Chicken Salad Sandwiches

Cheese Pizza

Omelettes

Mahi Mahi

Crab Cakes

Map

More near Newport Beach to explore

Irvine

Avg 4.4 (95 restaurants)

Costa Mesa

Avg 4.4 (85 restaurants)

Huntington Beach

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

Santa Ana

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)

Laguna Beach

Avg 4.3 (29 restaurants)

Fountain Valley

Avg 4.5 (28 restaurants)

Corona Del Mar

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Aliso Viejo

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Newport Coast

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (836 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (678 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (263 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (261 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (261 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (327 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (218 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston