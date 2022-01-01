Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Enchiladas in Newport Beach

Go
Newport Beach restaurants
Toast

Newport Beach restaurants that serve enchiladas

Arc Butcher & Baker image

 

Arc Butcher & Baker

417 30th Street, Newport Beach

Avg 4 (264 reviews)
Takeout
the wedge$16.00
grilled bacon. roquefort bleu.
cheese & charcuterie$45.00
mustard. accoutrements. almonds. serves 6-8 well.
cheese & charcuterie (for 2)$22.00
mustard. accoutrements. almonds. serves 2-3 well.
More about Arc Butcher & Baker
Wild Taco image

BURRITOS • TACOS • SEAFOOD

Wild Taco

407 31st st, Newport Beach

Avg 4.4 (2078 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Enchiladas (12ea.)$36.00
Enchiladas$10.99
More about Wild Taco
ENCHILADAS VERDE image

SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES

Gracias Madre

1617 Westcliff Dr, Newport Beach

Avg 4.3 (729 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
ENCHILADAS VERDE$22.50
potato, peas, zucchini, salsa verde, rice, black beans, kale, avocado, cashew (gf)
More about Gracias Madre
Taco Rosa- Newport Beach image

 

Taco Rosa- Newport Beach

2632 San Miguel Rd, Newport Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
MOLE ENCHILADAS$16.00
More about Taco Rosa- Newport Beach
A Market image

SANDWICHES

A Market

3400 W Coast Hwy, Newport Beach

Avg 4 (241 reviews)
Takeout
BLTA$12.50
pecanwood-smoked bacon, arugula, tomato, avocado & aioli on multi grain
Standard$10.00
turkey, provolone, lettuce, tomato & mayo on a baguette
Green Machine Wrap$12.00
romaine, roasted chicken, pumpkin seeds, fire-roasted peppers, pesto caesar dressing in spinach flatbread
More about A Market

Browse other tasty dishes in Newport Beach

Muffins

Fish And Chips

Chicken Tenders

Lasagna

Chicken Sandwiches

Filet Mignon

Cheeseburgers

Spaghetti

Map

More near Newport Beach to explore

Irvine

Avg 4.4 (95 restaurants)

Costa Mesa

Avg 4.4 (85 restaurants)

Huntington Beach

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

Santa Ana

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)

Laguna Beach

Avg 4.3 (29 restaurants)

Fountain Valley

Avg 4.5 (28 restaurants)

Corona Del Mar

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Aliso Viejo

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Newport Coast

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (836 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (678 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (263 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (261 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (261 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (327 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (218 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston