French fries in Newport Beach

Newport Beach restaurants
Toast

Newport Beach restaurants that serve french fries

Cruisers Pizza Bar Grill image

PIZZA • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Cruisers Pizza Bar Grill

801 E Balboa Blvd, Newport Beach

Avg 4 (673 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Pretzels$10.95
Made from scratch, fresh baked
So Cal Sliders$13.95
Cheddar, 1000 Island, & Pickle
Large Stuffed Build Your Own Pie$26.95
Please Allow 50-60 Minutes for our Crew to Perfect your Pie. Large - 8 Slices.
Choose your toppings! For half and half pizzas please select FIRST HALF, add toppings, and then CONTINUE to select SECOND HALF and add toppings.
More about Cruisers Pizza Bar Grill
Scratch Bakery Cafe image

SMOKED SALMON

Scratch Bakery Cafe

561 Newport Center Drive, Newport Beach

Avg 4 (22 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
French Fries$4.50
More about Scratch Bakery Cafe
Taco Rosa- Newport Beach image

 

Taco Rosa- Newport Beach

2632 San Miguel Rd, Newport Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
FRENCH FRIES
More about Taco Rosa- Newport Beach
Billy's at the Beach image

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

Billy's at the Beach

2751 W Coast Hwy, Newport Beach

Avg 4.2 (3275 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cho Cho$22.00
Bite sized beef tenderloin skewers marinated in house made teriyaki and served with teriyaki glaze, white sesame seeds, and scallions.
Fish and Chips$27.00
Lightly beer battered Hawaiian Ono served with french fries and a lemon wedge
Coconut Shrimp$26.00
Four Jumbo butterflied coconut shrimp golden fried and served with sweet and spicy thai sauce.
More about Billy's at the Beach

