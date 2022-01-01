French fries in Newport Beach
Newport Beach restaurants that serve french fries
More about Cruisers Pizza Bar Grill
PIZZA • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Cruisers Pizza Bar Grill
801 E Balboa Blvd, Newport Beach
|Pretzels
|$10.95
Made from scratch, fresh baked
|So Cal Sliders
|$13.95
Cheddar, 1000 Island, & Pickle
|Large Stuffed Build Your Own Pie
|$26.95
Please Allow 50-60 Minutes for our Crew to Perfect your Pie. Large - 8 Slices.
Choose your toppings! For half and half pizzas please select FIRST HALF, add toppings, and then CONTINUE to select SECOND HALF and add toppings.
More about Scratch Bakery Cafe
SMOKED SALMON
Scratch Bakery Cafe
561 Newport Center Drive, Newport Beach
|French Fries
|$4.50
More about Taco Rosa- Newport Beach
Taco Rosa- Newport Beach
2632 San Miguel Rd, Newport Beach
|FRENCH FRIES
More about Billy's at the Beach
SEAFOOD • STEAKS
Billy's at the Beach
2751 W Coast Hwy, Newport Beach
|Cho Cho
|$22.00
Bite sized beef tenderloin skewers marinated in house made teriyaki and served with teriyaki glaze, white sesame seeds, and scallions.
|Fish and Chips
|$27.00
Lightly beer battered Hawaiian Ono served with french fries and a lemon wedge
|Coconut Shrimp
|$26.00
Four Jumbo butterflied coconut shrimp golden fried and served with sweet and spicy thai sauce.