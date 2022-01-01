French toast in Newport Beach
Newport Beach restaurants that serve french toast
More about Arc Butcher & Baker
Arc Butcher & Baker
417 30th Street, Newport Beach
|the wedge
|$16.00
grilled bacon. roquefort bleu.
|cheese & charcuterie
|$45.00
mustard. accoutrements. almonds. serves 6-8 well.
|cheese & charcuterie (for 2)
|$22.00
mustard. accoutrements. almonds. serves 2-3 well.
More about Scratch Bakery Cafe
SMOKED SALMON
Scratch Bakery Cafe
561 Newport Center Drive, Newport Beach
|Scratch French Toast
|$14.95
Made with your choice of house baked sourdough or gluten free bread. Served with hash brown patty and choice of bacon, ham or sausage.
More about The Lighthouse Bayview Café
The Lighthouse Bayview Café
1600 W Balboa Blvd, Newport Beach
|Breakfast Burrito
|$15.99
Scrambled Eggs, Cheddar Cheese, Sausage & Bacon, Potatoes, Avocado Crema, Pico de Gallo
|Cinnamon Sugar Beignets
|$7.99
Cream Cheese Icing
|Fish & Chips
|$18.99
House Battered Cod, French Fries, Tartar Sauce, Lemon
More about Malibu Farm
Malibu Farm
3420 Via Oporto 101, Newport Beach
|BLT Caesar Salad
|$19.00
caesar dressing - kale - romaine - tomato -
bacon bits - parmesan cheese
|Mustard Lemon Half Chicken
|$40.00
whole grain mustard sauce - kale apple salad - toasted pumpkin seeds - roasted butternut squash - white & red quinoa rice
|Vegan Coconut Curry
|$25.00
tofu -onion & peppers - asparagus - sugar snap peas - broccoli florets - coconut curry sauce - white & red quinoa rice