French toast in Newport Beach

Newport Beach restaurants
Toast

Newport Beach restaurants that serve french toast

Arc Butcher & Baker image

 

Arc Butcher & Baker

417 30th Street, Newport Beach

Avg 4 (264 reviews)
Takeout
the wedge$16.00
grilled bacon. roquefort bleu.
cheese & charcuterie$45.00
mustard. accoutrements. almonds. serves 6-8 well.
cheese & charcuterie (for 2)$22.00
mustard. accoutrements. almonds. serves 2-3 well.
More about Arc Butcher & Baker
Scratch Bakery Cafe image

SMOKED SALMON

Scratch Bakery Cafe

561 Newport Center Drive, Newport Beach

Avg 4 (22 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Scratch French Toast$14.95
Made with your choice of house baked sourdough or gluten free bread. Served with hash brown patty and choice of bacon, ham or sausage.
More about Scratch Bakery Cafe
Banner pic

 

The Lighthouse Bayview Café

1600 W Balboa Blvd, Newport Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Breakfast Burrito$15.99
Scrambled Eggs, Cheddar Cheese, Sausage & Bacon, Potatoes, Avocado Crema, Pico de Gallo
Cinnamon Sugar Beignets$7.99
Cream Cheese Icing
Fish & Chips$18.99
House Battered Cod, French Fries, Tartar Sauce, Lemon
More about The Lighthouse Bayview Café
Malibu Farm image

 

Malibu Farm

3420 Via Oporto 101, Newport Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
BLT Caesar Salad$19.00
caesar dressing - kale - romaine - tomato -
bacon bits - parmesan cheese
Mustard Lemon Half Chicken$40.00
whole grain mustard sauce - kale apple salad - toasted pumpkin seeds - roasted butternut squash - white & red quinoa rice
Vegan Coconut Curry$25.00
tofu -onion & peppers - asparagus - sugar snap peas - broccoli florets - coconut curry sauce - white & red quinoa rice
More about Malibu Farm

