Grilled chicken in Newport Beach
Newport Beach restaurants that serve grilled chicken
The Lighthouse Bayview Café
1600 W Balboa Blvd, Newport Beach
|Breakfast Burrito
|$15.99
Scrambled Eggs, Cheddar Cheese, Sausage & Bacon, Potatoes, Avocado Crema, Pico de Gallo
|Cinnamon Sugar Beignets
|$7.99
Cream Cheese Icing
|Fish & Chips
|$18.99
House Battered Cod, French Fries, Tartar Sauce, Lemon
Malibu Farm
3420 Via Oporto 101, Newport Beach
|BLT Caesar Salad
|$19.00
caesar dressing - kale - romaine - tomato -
bacon bits - parmesan cheese
|Mustard Lemon Half Chicken
|$40.00
whole grain mustard sauce - kale apple salad - toasted pumpkin seeds - roasted butternut squash - white & red quinoa rice
|Vegan Coconut Curry
|$25.00
tofu -onion & peppers - asparagus - sugar snap peas - broccoli florets - coconut curry sauce - white & red quinoa rice