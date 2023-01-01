Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Grilled steaks in
Newport Beach
/
Newport Beach
/
Grilled Steaks
Newport Beach restaurants that serve grilled steaks
ARC Butcher & Baker
417 30th Street, Newport Beach
Avg 4
(264 reviews)
grilled steak
$36.00
grilled sirloin tip. duck-fat potatoes. créme.
More about ARC Butcher & Baker
Il Farro
111 21st Pl, Newport Beach
No reviews yet
Kids Grilled Steak Slice
$10.00
More about Il Farro
