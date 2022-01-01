Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Hot chocolate in
Newport Beach
/
Newport Beach
/
Hot Chocolate
Newport Beach restaurants that serve hot chocolate
Dory Deli - 2108 West Oceanfront
2108 West Oceanfront, Newport Beach
No reviews yet
12oz Hot Chocolate
$3.00
More about Dory Deli - 2108 West Oceanfront
The Lighthouse Bayview Café - 1600 W Balboa Blvd
1600 W Balboa Blvd, Newport Beach
No reviews yet
Hot Chocolate
$3.95
More about The Lighthouse Bayview Café - 1600 W Balboa Blvd
Browse other tasty dishes in Newport Beach
Chicken Salad
Filet Mignon
Carne Asada
Spaghetti
Clams
Cupcakes
Grilled Chicken Sandwiches
Salmon
More near Newport Beach to explore
Irvine
Avg 4.4
(109 restaurants)
Costa Mesa
Avg 4.4
(98 restaurants)
Huntington Beach
Avg 4.4
(84 restaurants)
Santa Ana
Avg 4.3
(64 restaurants)
Laguna Beach
Avg 4.4
(32 restaurants)
Fountain Valley
Avg 4.5
(30 restaurants)
Corona Del Mar
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
Newport Coast
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
Aliso Viejo
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Riverside
Avg 4.1
(76 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(929 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(782 restaurants)
Oxnard
Avg 4.4
(19 restaurants)
Bakersfield
Avg 4.4
(68 restaurants)
Santa Maria
Avg 4.5
(11 restaurants)
Cleveland
Avg 4.4
(299 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(282 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(310 restaurants)
Columbus
Avg 4.4
(369 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(279 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.5
(388 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston