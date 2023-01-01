Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Italian subs in
Newport Beach
/
Newport Beach
/
Italian Subs
Newport Beach restaurants that serve italian subs
Mario's Butcher & Deli
1000 Bristol Street North, Newport Beach
No reviews yet
Italian Sub
$13.00
More about Mario's Butcher & Deli
The Lighthouse Bayview Café - 1600 W Balboa Blvd
1600 W Balboa Blvd, Newport Beach
No reviews yet
Italian Sub
$16.99
More about The Lighthouse Bayview Café - 1600 W Balboa Blvd
