Lobster rolls in Newport Beach

Newport Beach restaurants
Newport Beach restaurants that serve lobster rolls

Cannery Seafood of the Pacific image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Cannery Seafood of the Pacific

3010 Lafayette Avenue, Newport Beach

Avg 4.2 (6748 reviews)
Takeout
Lobster Roll To Go$34.00
Maine lobster, top load bun, old bay aioli, lemon oil, french fries
More about Cannery Seafood of the Pacific
Banner pic

 

The Lighthouse Bayview Café

1600 W Balboa Blvd, Newport Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Breakfast Burrito$15.99
Scrambled Eggs, Cheddar Cheese, Sausage & Bacon, Potatoes, Avocado Crema, Pico de Gallo
Cinnamon Sugar Beignets$7.99
Cream Cheese Icing
Fish & Chips$18.99
House Battered Cod, French Fries, Tartar Sauce, Lemon
More about The Lighthouse Bayview Café

