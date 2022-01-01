Lobsters in Newport Beach
Newport Beach restaurants that serve lobsters
More about Cannery Seafood of the Pacific
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Cannery Seafood of the Pacific
3010 Lafayette Avenue, Newport Beach
|Lobster Roll To Go
|$34.00
Maine lobster, top load bun, old bay aioli, lemon oil, french fries
More about The Lighthouse Bayview Café
The Lighthouse Bayview Café
1600 W Balboa Blvd, Newport Beach
|Breakfast Burrito
|$15.99
Scrambled Eggs, Cheddar Cheese, Sausage & Bacon, Potatoes, Avocado Crema, Pico de Gallo
|Cinnamon Sugar Beignets
|$7.99
Cream Cheese Icing
|Fish & Chips
|$18.99
House Battered Cod, French Fries, Tartar Sauce, Lemon
More about Louie's By The Bay
Louie's By The Bay
2801 W Coast Highway, Newport Beach
|Caprese To Go
|$17.00
Buratta, Balsamic Agrodoloce, Heirloom Cherry Tomatoes, Endive, Opal Basil, Lemon & Fennel Pollen Maldon Salt
|Meatballs To Go
|$14.00
Pomodoro, Pecorino Romano, Garlic Bread Crumbs, Grilled Bread
|Cacio e Pepe To Go
|$26.00
Angel Hair Pasta, Pecorino Romano, Black Pepper
More about Malibu Farm
Malibu Farm
3420 Via Oporto 101, Newport Beach
|BLT Caesar Salad
|$19.00
caesar dressing - kale - romaine - tomato -
bacon bits - parmesan cheese
|Mustard Lemon Half Chicken
|$40.00
whole grain mustard sauce - kale apple salad - toasted pumpkin seeds - roasted butternut squash - white & red quinoa rice
|Vegan Coconut Curry
|$25.00
tofu -onion & peppers - asparagus - sugar snap peas - broccoli florets - coconut curry sauce - white & red quinoa rice
More about Sol Grill
Sol Grill
2400 West Coast Highway, Newport Beach
|BBQ Ribs
|$22.00
Tender pork baby-back ribs in a tangy BBQ sauce with mashed potatoes and grilled vegetables.
|Meatballs
|$12.00
Hand-rolled ground sirloin and pork meatballs in our own creamy portobello gravy
|Lemon Rosemary Chicken
|$24.00
Grilled chicken breast with lemon and rosemary gravy over mashed potatoes and grilled vegetables.