Lobsters in Newport Beach

Newport Beach restaurants
Newport Beach restaurants that serve lobsters

Cannery Seafood of the Pacific image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Cannery Seafood of the Pacific

3010 Lafayette Avenue, Newport Beach

Avg 4.2 (6748 reviews)
Takeout
Lobster Roll To Go$34.00
Maine lobster, top load bun, old bay aioli, lemon oil, french fries
Banner pic

 

The Lighthouse Bayview Café

1600 W Balboa Blvd, Newport Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Breakfast Burrito$15.99
Scrambled Eggs, Cheddar Cheese, Sausage & Bacon, Potatoes, Avocado Crema, Pico de Gallo
Cinnamon Sugar Beignets$7.99
Cream Cheese Icing
Fish & Chips$18.99
House Battered Cod, French Fries, Tartar Sauce, Lemon
Louie's By The Bay image

 

Louie's By The Bay

2801 W Coast Highway, Newport Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Caprese To Go$17.00
Buratta, Balsamic Agrodoloce, Heirloom Cherry Tomatoes, Endive, Opal Basil, Lemon & Fennel Pollen Maldon Salt
Meatballs To Go$14.00
Pomodoro, Pecorino Romano, Garlic Bread Crumbs, Grilled Bread
Cacio e Pepe To Go$26.00
Angel Hair Pasta, Pecorino Romano, Black Pepper
Malibu Farm image

 

Malibu Farm

3420 Via Oporto 101, Newport Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
BLT Caesar Salad$19.00
caesar dressing - kale - romaine - tomato -
bacon bits - parmesan cheese
Mustard Lemon Half Chicken$40.00
whole grain mustard sauce - kale apple salad - toasted pumpkin seeds - roasted butternut squash - white & red quinoa rice
Vegan Coconut Curry$25.00
tofu -onion & peppers - asparagus - sugar snap peas - broccoli florets - coconut curry sauce - white & red quinoa rice
Restaurant banner

 

Sol Grill

2400 West Coast Highway, Newport Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
BBQ Ribs$22.00
Tender pork baby-back ribs in a tangy BBQ sauce with mashed potatoes and grilled vegetables.
Meatballs$12.00
Hand-rolled ground sirloin and pork meatballs in our own creamy portobello gravy
Lemon Rosemary Chicken$24.00
Grilled chicken breast with lemon and rosemary gravy over mashed potatoes and grilled vegetables.
