Nachos in Newport Beach

Newport Beach restaurants that serve nachos
Arc Butcher & Baker
417 30th Street, Newport Beach
|the wedge
|$16.00
grilled bacon. roquefort bleu.
|cheese & charcuterie
|$45.00
mustard. accoutrements. almonds. serves 6-8 well.
|cheese & charcuterie (for 2)
|$22.00
mustard. accoutrements. almonds. serves 2-3 well.
TACOS
Chihuahua Cerveza Taproom
3107 Newport blvd, Newport Beach
|Guacamole
|$6.00
Fresh handmade guac topped with pico de gallo and tajin.
|Pollo Asado Taco
|$5.50
Grilled pollo, marinated in classic seasonings topped with red onion and cilantro served in a corn tortilla with chips and lime.
|Carne Asada Taco
|$5.50
Our house marinated asada with jalapenos, onion, cilantro -served in a corn tortilla served with lime
PIZZA • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Cruisers Pizza Bar Grill
801 E Balboa Blvd, Newport Beach
|Pretzels
|$10.95
Made from scratch, fresh baked
|So Cal Sliders
|$13.95
Cheddar, 1000 Island, & Pickle
|Large Stuffed Build Your Own Pie
|$26.95
Please Allow 50-60 Minutes for our Crew to Perfect your Pie. Large - 8 Slices.
Choose your toppings! For half and half pizzas please select FIRST HALF, add toppings, and then CONTINUE to select SECOND HALF and add toppings.
BURRITOS • TACOS • SEAFOOD
Wild Taco
407 31st st, Newport Beach
|Carne Asada
|Baja Bowl
|$14.00
|Shrimp
SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES
Gracias Madre
1617 Westcliff Dr, Newport Beach
|CHORIZO NACHOS
|$17.00
corn chips, oyster mushroom, black beans, pico de gallo, salsa verde, pineapple salsa, nacho cheese
The Lighthouse Bayview Café
1600 W Balboa Blvd, Newport Beach
|Breakfast Burrito
|$15.99
Scrambled Eggs, Cheddar Cheese, Sausage & Bacon, Potatoes, Avocado Crema, Pico de Gallo
|Cinnamon Sugar Beignets
|$7.99
Cream Cheese Icing
|Fish & Chips
|$18.99
House Battered Cod, French Fries, Tartar Sauce, Lemon
Taco Rosa- Newport Beach
2632 San Miguel Rd, Newport Beach
|NACHOS
|$12.00
Chile limon chips, chile sauce, refried beans, melted cheeses, pico de gallo, sour cream & homemade jalapeno wheels.
|HH NACHOS
|$9.00
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Mutt's Eastbluff
2531 Eastbluff Drive, Newport Beach
|Southwest Eggrolls
|$16.00
Flour tortillas filled with chicken, corn, black beans and spices then deep fried to a golden brown.
|Mucho Nachos
|$15.00
Choice of Chicken, beef, shrimp
|Eastbluff Burrito
|$19.00
Choice of Chicken, steak, shrimp
PIZZA
Mutt Lynch's
2300 W Oceanfront, Newport Beach
|California Greek
|$14.00
Torn romaine, kalamata olives, sliced red onion, diced tomatoes, sliced cucumber & feta cheese, tossed with Italian dressing.
|Build Your Own Burger
|$11.00
We serve 1/2 pound beef burger. Your choice-beef, ground turkey, Garden burger or grilled chicken breast. All beef burgers cooked to medium unless specified (no rare). Served with leaf lettuce, sliced tomato & sliced red onion.
|Strawberry Fields
|$14.00
Medley of baby spinach & spring mix, sliced strawberries, red onion, cucumbers, candied walnuts & feta cheese tossed in a sweet blush vinaigrette topped with chicken breast.
Malibu Farm
3420 Via Oporto 101, Newport Beach
|BLT Caesar Salad
|$19.00
caesar dressing - kale - romaine - tomato -
bacon bits - parmesan cheese
|Mustard Lemon Half Chicken
|$40.00
whole grain mustard sauce - kale apple salad - toasted pumpkin seeds - roasted butternut squash - white & red quinoa rice
|Vegan Coconut Curry
|$25.00
tofu -onion & peppers - asparagus - sugar snap peas - broccoli florets - coconut curry sauce - white & red quinoa rice