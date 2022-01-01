Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Octopus in Newport Beach

Newport Beach restaurants
Newport Beach restaurants that serve octopus

Bear Flag Fish Company image

 

Bear Flag Fish Company

3421 Via Lido, Newport Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Guacamole$9.95
Served with Chips.
Poke Bowl 1/4 LB Ahi Tuna$12.95
Standard Toppings for Poke Bowls are Cucumber, Soy Beans, Seaweed Salad, & topped with Crunchy Chili Garlic!
Ahi Poké$21.95
Served with Chips.
More about Bear Flag Fish Company
Pizzeria Mozza Newport Beach image

PIZZA

Pizzeria Mozza Newport Beach

800 W Coast Hwy, Newport Beach

Avg 4.2 (4455 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Grilled Octopus$24.00
With Greek yogurt, radicchio and cumin
More about Pizzeria Mozza Newport Beach
FIG & OLIVE image

PASTA • SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS

FIG & OLIVE

151 Newport Center Drive, Newport Beach

Avg 4.1 (6253 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Spanish Octopus$21.00
Chickpea Riviera Style, Chorizo, Piquillo Peppers & Romesco Sauce.
More about FIG & OLIVE

