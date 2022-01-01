Octopus in Newport Beach
Newport Beach restaurants that serve octopus
More about Bear Flag Fish Company
Bear Flag Fish Company
3421 Via Lido, Newport Beach
|Guacamole
|$9.95
Served with Chips.
|Poke Bowl 1/4 LB Ahi Tuna
|$12.95
Standard Toppings for Poke Bowls are Cucumber, Soy Beans, Seaweed Salad, & topped with Crunchy Chili Garlic!
|Ahi Poké
|$21.95
Served with Chips.
More about Pizzeria Mozza Newport Beach
PIZZA
Pizzeria Mozza Newport Beach
800 W Coast Hwy, Newport Beach
|Grilled Octopus
|$24.00
With Greek yogurt, radicchio and cumin