Pies in Newport Beach

Newport Beach restaurants
Newport Beach restaurants that serve pies

Arc Butcher & Baker image

 

Arc Butcher & Baker

417 30th Street, Newport Beach

Avg 4 (264 reviews)
Takeout
the wedge$16.00
grilled bacon. roquefort bleu.
cheese & charcuterie$45.00
mustard. accoutrements. almonds. serves 6-8 well.
cheese & charcuterie (for 2)$22.00
mustard. accoutrements. almonds. serves 2-3 well.
Cruisers Pizza Bar Grill image

PIZZA • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Cruisers Pizza Bar Grill

801 E Balboa Blvd, Newport Beach

Avg 4 (673 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Pretzels$10.95
Made from scratch, fresh baked
So Cal Sliders$13.95
Cheddar, 1000 Island, & Pickle
Large Stuffed Build Your Own Pie$26.95
Please Allow 50-60 Minutes for our Crew to Perfect your Pie. Large - 8 Slices.
Choose your toppings! For half and half pizzas please select FIRST HALF, add toppings, and then CONTINUE to select SECOND HALF and add toppings.
Banner pic

 

The Lighthouse Bayview Café

1600 W Balboa Blvd, Newport Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Breakfast Burrito$15.99
Scrambled Eggs, Cheddar Cheese, Sausage & Bacon, Potatoes, Avocado Crema, Pico de Gallo
Cinnamon Sugar Beignets$7.99
Cream Cheese Icing
Fish & Chips$18.99
House Battered Cod, French Fries, Tartar Sauce, Lemon
