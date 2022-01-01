Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Pudding in
Newport Beach
/
Newport Beach
/
Pudding
Newport Beach restaurants that serve pudding
Zinqué (zin-kae)
3446 via Oporto unit 101, Newport Beach
No reviews yet
Chia Seeds Pudding
$10.00
Chia Seeds, Coconut milk, fresh fruit, goji berries, coconut flakes, chocolate nibs.
More about Zinqué (zin-kae)
SANDWICHES
A Market
3400 W Coast Hwy, Newport Beach
Avg 4
(241 reviews)
Bread Pudding
$3.50
More about A Market
Browse other tasty dishes in Newport Beach
Green Beans
Chicken Pasta
Octopus
Burritos
Pepperoni Pizza
Chocolate Chip Cookies
Muffins
Ham Sandwiches
More near Newport Beach to explore
Irvine
Avg 4.4
(101 restaurants)
Costa Mesa
Avg 4.4
(88 restaurants)
Huntington Beach
Avg 4.5
(75 restaurants)
Santa Ana
Avg 4.4
(57 restaurants)
Laguna Beach
Avg 4.3
(31 restaurants)
Fountain Valley
Avg 4.5
(28 restaurants)
Corona Del Mar
Avg 4.4
(9 restaurants)
Aliso Viejo
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
Newport Coast
Avg 4.5
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Riverside
Avg 4.2
(68 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(876 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(702 restaurants)
Oxnard
Avg 4.4
(18 restaurants)
Bakersfield
Avg 4.4
(61 restaurants)
Santa Maria
Avg 4.5
(10 restaurants)
Cleveland
Avg 4.3
(275 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(273 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(273 restaurants)
Columbus
Avg 4.4
(340 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(229 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.4
(342 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston