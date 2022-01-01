Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Rotisserie chicken in
Newport Beach
/
Newport Beach
/
Rotisserie Chicken
Newport Beach restaurants that serve rotisserie chicken
Zinqué (zin-kae)
3446 via Oporto unit 101, Newport Beach
No reviews yet
Rotisserie Chicken Sandwich
$14.00
tomatoes, lettuce, mayo, mustard
More about Zinqué (zin-kae)
MOULIN - Newport Beach
1000 Bristol North #10, Newport Beach
No reviews yet
French Rotisserie Chicken
$16.00
More about MOULIN - Newport Beach
