Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Rotisserie chicken in Newport Beach

Go
Newport Beach restaurants
Toast

Newport Beach restaurants that serve rotisserie chicken

Item pic

 

Zinqué (zin-kae)

3446 via Oporto unit 101, Newport Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Rotisserie Chicken Sandwich$14.00
tomatoes, lettuce, mayo, mustard
More about Zinqué (zin-kae)
Item pic

 

MOULIN - Newport Beach

1000 Bristol North #10, Newport Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
French Rotisserie Chicken$16.00
More about MOULIN - Newport Beach

Browse other tasty dishes in Newport Beach

Crispy Chicken

Margherita Pizza

Fish Tacos

Carne Asada Burritos

Avocado Toast

Turkey Clubs

Clams

Chicken Tortilla Soup

Map

More near Newport Beach to explore

Irvine

Avg 4.4 (100 restaurants)

Costa Mesa

Avg 4.4 (87 restaurants)

Huntington Beach

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

Santa Ana

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

Laguna Beach

Avg 4.3 (30 restaurants)

Fountain Valley

Avg 4.5 (28 restaurants)

Corona Del Mar

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Aliso Viejo

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Newport Coast

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (67 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (863 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (692 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (273 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (270 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (267 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (334 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (225 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (338 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston