Salmon in Newport Beach

Newport Beach restaurants
Newport Beach restaurants that serve salmon

Bear Flag Fish Company image

 

Bear Flag Fish Company

3421 Via Lido, Newport Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Guacamole$9.95
Served with Chips.
Poke Bowl 1/4 LB Ahi Tuna$12.95
Standard Toppings for Poke Bowls are Cucumber, Soy Beans, Seaweed Salad, & topped with Crunchy Chili Garlic!
Ahi Poké$21.95
Served with Chips.
More about Bear Flag Fish Company
Arc Butcher & Baker image

 

Arc Butcher & Baker

417 30th Street, Newport Beach

Avg 4 (264 reviews)
Takeout
the wedge$16.00
grilled bacon. roquefort bleu.
cheese & charcuterie$45.00
mustard. accoutrements. almonds. serves 6-8 well.
cheese & charcuterie (for 2)$22.00
mustard. accoutrements. almonds. serves 2-3 well.
More about Arc Butcher & Baker
Banner pic

 

The Lighthouse Bayview Café

1600 W Balboa Blvd, Newport Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Breakfast Burrito$15.99
Scrambled Eggs, Cheddar Cheese, Sausage & Bacon, Potatoes, Avocado Crema, Pico de Gallo
Cinnamon Sugar Beignets$7.99
Cream Cheese Icing
Fish & Chips$18.99
House Battered Cod, French Fries, Tartar Sauce, Lemon
More about The Lighthouse Bayview Café
A Market image

SANDWICHES

A Market

3400 W Coast Hwy, Newport Beach

Avg 4 (241 reviews)
Takeout
BLTA$12.50
pecanwood-smoked bacon, arugula, tomato, avocado & aioli on multi grain
Standard$10.00
turkey, provolone, lettuce, tomato & mayo on a baguette
Green Machine Wrap$12.00
romaine, roasted chicken, pumpkin seeds, fire-roasted peppers, pesto caesar dressing in spinach flatbread
More about A Market
Mutt's Eastbluff image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Mutt's Eastbluff

2531 Eastbluff Drive, Newport Beach

Avg 3.6 (77 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Southwest Eggrolls$16.00
Flour tortillas filled with chicken, corn, black beans and spices then deep fried to a golden brown.
Mucho Nachos$15.00
Choice of Chicken, beef, shrimp
Eastbluff Burrito$19.00
Choice of Chicken, steak, shrimp
More about Mutt's Eastbluff
Billy's at the Beach image

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

Billy's at the Beach

2751 W Coast Hwy, Newport Beach

Avg 4.2 (3275 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cho Cho$22.00
Bite sized beef tenderloin skewers marinated in house made teriyaki and served with teriyaki glaze, white sesame seeds, and scallions.
Fish and Chips$27.00
Lightly beer battered Hawaiian Ono served with french fries and a lemon wedge
Coconut Shrimp$26.00
Four Jumbo butterflied coconut shrimp golden fried and served with sweet and spicy thai sauce.
More about Billy's at the Beach
Malibu Farm image

 

Malibu Farm

3420 Via Oporto 101, Newport Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
BLT Caesar Salad$19.00
caesar dressing - kale - romaine - tomato -
bacon bits - parmesan cheese
Mustard Lemon Half Chicken$40.00
whole grain mustard sauce - kale apple salad - toasted pumpkin seeds - roasted butternut squash - white & red quinoa rice
Vegan Coconut Curry$25.00
tofu -onion & peppers - asparagus - sugar snap peas - broccoli florets - coconut curry sauce - white & red quinoa rice
More about Malibu Farm
FIG & OLIVE image

PASTA • SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS

FIG & OLIVE

151 Newport Center Drive, Newport Beach

Avg 4.1 (6253 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Atlantic Salmon$32.00
Harissa Marinated, Eggplant & Red Pepper Bayaldi, Crispy Chickpeas, Cerignola Olive, Whipped Herb Feta.
More about FIG & OLIVE
Restaurant banner

 

NEW 2022 Pour Vida Latin Flavor Newport

5000 Birch St, Suite 150, Newport Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Vanilla Bean Braised Short Rib Taco$6.50
IPA Battered Whitefish Taco$6.50
Cuban Bowl$18.00
More about NEW 2022 Pour Vida Latin Flavor Newport

