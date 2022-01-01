Salmon in Newport Beach
Newport Beach restaurants that serve salmon
Bear Flag Fish Company
3421 Via Lido, Newport Beach
|Guacamole
|$9.95
Served with Chips.
|Poke Bowl 1/4 LB Ahi Tuna
|$12.95
Standard Toppings for Poke Bowls are Cucumber, Soy Beans, Seaweed Salad, & topped with Crunchy Chili Garlic!
|Ahi Poké
|$21.95
Served with Chips.
Arc Butcher & Baker
417 30th Street, Newport Beach
|the wedge
|$16.00
grilled bacon. roquefort bleu.
|cheese & charcuterie
|$45.00
mustard. accoutrements. almonds. serves 6-8 well.
|cheese & charcuterie (for 2)
|$22.00
mustard. accoutrements. almonds. serves 2-3 well.
The Lighthouse Bayview Café
1600 W Balboa Blvd, Newport Beach
|Breakfast Burrito
|$15.99
Scrambled Eggs, Cheddar Cheese, Sausage & Bacon, Potatoes, Avocado Crema, Pico de Gallo
|Cinnamon Sugar Beignets
|$7.99
Cream Cheese Icing
|Fish & Chips
|$18.99
House Battered Cod, French Fries, Tartar Sauce, Lemon
SANDWICHES
A Market
3400 W Coast Hwy, Newport Beach
|BLTA
|$12.50
pecanwood-smoked bacon, arugula, tomato, avocado & aioli on multi grain
|Standard
|$10.00
turkey, provolone, lettuce, tomato & mayo on a baguette
|Green Machine Wrap
|$12.00
romaine, roasted chicken, pumpkin seeds, fire-roasted peppers, pesto caesar dressing in spinach flatbread
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Mutt's Eastbluff
2531 Eastbluff Drive, Newport Beach
|Southwest Eggrolls
|$16.00
Flour tortillas filled with chicken, corn, black beans and spices then deep fried to a golden brown.
|Mucho Nachos
|$15.00
Choice of Chicken, beef, shrimp
|Eastbluff Burrito
|$19.00
Choice of Chicken, steak, shrimp
SEAFOOD • STEAKS
Billy's at the Beach
2751 W Coast Hwy, Newport Beach
|Cho Cho
|$22.00
Bite sized beef tenderloin skewers marinated in house made teriyaki and served with teriyaki glaze, white sesame seeds, and scallions.
|Fish and Chips
|$27.00
Lightly beer battered Hawaiian Ono served with french fries and a lemon wedge
|Coconut Shrimp
|$26.00
Four Jumbo butterflied coconut shrimp golden fried and served with sweet and spicy thai sauce.
Malibu Farm
3420 Via Oporto 101, Newport Beach
|BLT Caesar Salad
|$19.00
caesar dressing - kale - romaine - tomato -
bacon bits - parmesan cheese
|Mustard Lemon Half Chicken
|$40.00
whole grain mustard sauce - kale apple salad - toasted pumpkin seeds - roasted butternut squash - white & red quinoa rice
|Vegan Coconut Curry
|$25.00
tofu -onion & peppers - asparagus - sugar snap peas - broccoli florets - coconut curry sauce - white & red quinoa rice
PASTA • SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS
FIG & OLIVE
151 Newport Center Drive, Newport Beach
|Atlantic Salmon
|$32.00
Harissa Marinated, Eggplant & Red Pepper Bayaldi, Crispy Chickpeas, Cerignola Olive, Whipped Herb Feta.