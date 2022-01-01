Spaghetti in Newport Beach
Newport Beach restaurants that serve spaghetti
PIZZA
Cucina Enoteca
951 Newport Center Dr, Newport Beach
|house made focaccia
|$9.00
toasted garlic + parmesan + butter
|giant meatball
|$14.50
marinara + mozzarella + polenta
|italian chopped
|$15.00
escarole + radicchio + green bean + cherry tomato + cucumber + provolone + pepperoncini + ceci bean + almond + dill + oregano vinaigrette + rosemary breadcrumb
Louie's By The Bay
2801 W Coast Highway, Newport Beach
|Caprese To Go
|$17.00
Buratta, Balsamic Agrodoloce, Heirloom Cherry Tomatoes, Endive, Opal Basil, Lemon & Fennel Pollen Maldon Salt
|Meatballs To Go
|$14.00
Pomodoro, Pecorino Romano, Garlic Bread Crumbs, Grilled Bread
|Cacio e Pepe To Go
|$26.00
Angel Hair Pasta, Pecorino Romano, Black Pepper
Malibu Farm
3420 Via Oporto 101, Newport Beach
|BLT Caesar Salad
|$19.00
caesar dressing - kale - romaine - tomato -
bacon bits - parmesan cheese
|Mustard Lemon Half Chicken
|$40.00
whole grain mustard sauce - kale apple salad - toasted pumpkin seeds - roasted butternut squash - white & red quinoa rice
|Vegan Coconut Curry
|$25.00
tofu -onion & peppers - asparagus - sugar snap peas - broccoli florets - coconut curry sauce - white & red quinoa rice
Sol Grill
2400 West Coast Highway, Newport Beach
|BBQ Ribs
|$22.00
Tender pork baby-back ribs in a tangy BBQ sauce with mashed potatoes and grilled vegetables.
|Meatballs
|$12.00
Hand-rolled ground sirloin and pork meatballs in our own creamy portobello gravy
|Lemon Rosemary Chicken
|$24.00
Grilled chicken breast with lemon and rosemary gravy over mashed potatoes and grilled vegetables.