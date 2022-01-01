Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Steak burritos in Newport Beach

Go
Newport Beach restaurants
Toast

Newport Beach restaurants that serve steak burritos

West Coast Hibachi image

 

West Coast Hibachi

1 Park Newport Drive, Newport Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Hibachi Burrito Steak$15.00
More about West Coast Hibachi
Mutt Lynch's image

PIZZA

Mutt Lynch's - 2300 W Oceanfront

2300 W Oceanfront, Newport Beach

Avg 4.2 (373 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Steak Burrito$14.00
Seasoned steak strips, avocado, lettuce, pico de gallo & cheddar cheese then wrapped in a big flour tortilla & topped with red sauce & more cheddar cheese. Mexican rice on the side.
More about Mutt Lynch's - 2300 W Oceanfront

Browse other tasty dishes in Newport Beach

Cappuccino

Lasagna

Lobsters

Clam Chowder

Cucumber Salad

Carrot Cake

Salmon

Lobster Rolls

Map

More near Newport Beach to explore

Irvine

Avg 4.4 (105 restaurants)

Costa Mesa

Avg 4.4 (97 restaurants)

Huntington Beach

Avg 4.4 (83 restaurants)

Santa Ana

Avg 4.3 (62 restaurants)

Laguna Beach

Avg 4.4 (31 restaurants)

Fountain Valley

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Corona Del Mar

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Newport Coast

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Aliso Viejo

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (77 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (929 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (780 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (69 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (302 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (281 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (306 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (369 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (278 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (381 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston