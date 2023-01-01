Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Steak sandwiches in Newport Beach

Newport Beach restaurants
Newport Beach restaurants that serve steak sandwiches

Arc Butcher & Baker image

 

ARC Butcher & Baker

417 30th Street, Newport Beach

Avg 4 (264 reviews)
Takeout
steak sandwich$24.00
frensos. roasted peppers. cheddar. onions. aioli.
More about ARC Butcher & Baker
Mario's Butcher & Deli image

 

Mario's Butcher & Deli

1000 Bristol Street North, Newport Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Steak Sandwich$15.00
More about Mario's Butcher & Deli

