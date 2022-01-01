Tuna salad in Newport Beach
Newport Beach restaurants that serve tuna salad
More about Arc Butcher & Baker
Arc Butcher & Baker
417 30th Street, Newport Beach
|the wedge
|$16.00
grilled bacon. roquefort bleu.
|cheese & charcuterie
|$45.00
mustard. accoutrements. almonds. serves 6-8 well.
|cheese & charcuterie (for 2)
|$22.00
mustard. accoutrements. almonds. serves 2-3 well.
More about Scratch Bakery Cafe
SMOKED SALMON
Scratch Bakery Cafe
561 Newport Center Drive, Newport Beach
|Tuna Salad
|$14.95
More about A Market
SANDWICHES
A Market
3400 W Coast Hwy, Newport Beach
|BLTA
|$12.50
pecanwood-smoked bacon, arugula, tomato, avocado & aioli on multi grain
|Standard
|$10.00
turkey, provolone, lettuce, tomato & mayo on a baguette
|Green Machine Wrap
|$12.00
romaine, roasted chicken, pumpkin seeds, fire-roasted peppers, pesto caesar dressing in spinach flatbread