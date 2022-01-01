Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Waffles in Newport Beach

Go
Newport Beach restaurants
Toast

Newport Beach restaurants that serve waffles

Cruisers Pizza Bar Grill image

PIZZA • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Cruisers Pizza Bar Grill

801 E Balboa Blvd, Newport Beach

Avg 4 (673 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Pretzels$10.95
Made from scratch, fresh baked
So Cal Sliders$13.95
Cheddar, 1000 Island, & Pickle
Large Stuffed Build Your Own Pie$26.95
Please Allow 50-60 Minutes for our Crew to Perfect your Pie. Large - 8 Slices.
Choose your toppings! For half and half pizzas please select FIRST HALF, add toppings, and then CONTINUE to select SECOND HALF and add toppings.
More about Cruisers Pizza Bar Grill
WAFFLE image

 

Chocolate Bash - Newport Beach

2233 W Balboa Blvd #110, Newport Beach

No reviews yet
Delivery
WAFFLE
More about Chocolate Bash - Newport Beach

Browse other tasty dishes in Newport Beach

Burritos

Bruschetta

Carne Asada

Paninis

Chicken Tenders

Chopped Salad

Tomato Soup

Mahi Mahi

Map

More near Newport Beach to explore

Irvine

Avg 4.4 (95 restaurants)

Costa Mesa

Avg 4.4 (85 restaurants)

Huntington Beach

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

Santa Ana

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)

Laguna Beach

Avg 4.3 (29 restaurants)

Fountain Valley

Avg 4.5 (28 restaurants)

Corona Del Mar

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Aliso Viejo

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Newport Coast

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (836 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (678 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (263 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (261 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (261 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (327 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (218 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston