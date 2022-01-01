Wedge salad in Newport Beach
Newport Beach restaurants that serve wedge salad
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Cannery Seafood of the Pacific
3010 Lafayette Avenue, Newport Beach
|Wedge Salad To Go
|$13.00
The Lighthouse Bayview Café
1600 W Balboa Blvd, Newport Beach
|Breakfast Burrito
|$15.99
Scrambled Eggs, Cheddar Cheese, Sausage & Bacon, Potatoes, Avocado Crema, Pico de Gallo
|Cinnamon Sugar Beignets
|$7.99
Cream Cheese Icing
|Fish & Chips
|$18.99
House Battered Cod, French Fries, Tartar Sauce, Lemon
Louie's By The Bay
2801 W Coast Highway, Newport Beach
|Caprese To Go
|$17.00
Buratta, Balsamic Agrodoloce, Heirloom Cherry Tomatoes, Endive, Opal Basil, Lemon & Fennel Pollen Maldon Salt
|Meatballs To Go
|$14.00
Pomodoro, Pecorino Romano, Garlic Bread Crumbs, Grilled Bread
|Cacio e Pepe To Go
|$26.00
Angel Hair Pasta, Pecorino Romano, Black Pepper