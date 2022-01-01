Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Wontons in Newport Beach

Newport Beach restaurants
Newport Beach restaurants that serve wontons

A Market image

SANDWICHES

A Market

3400 W Coast Hwy, Newport Beach

Avg 4 (241 reviews)
Takeout
BLTA$12.50
pecanwood-smoked bacon, arugula, tomato, avocado & aioli on multi grain
Standard$10.00
turkey, provolone, lettuce, tomato & mayo on a baguette
Green Machine Wrap$12.00
romaine, roasted chicken, pumpkin seeds, fire-roasted peppers, pesto caesar dressing in spinach flatbread
More about A Market
Billy's at the Beach image

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

Billy's at the Beach

2751 W Coast Hwy, Newport Beach

Avg 4.2 (3275 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cho Cho$22.00
Bite sized beef tenderloin skewers marinated in house made teriyaki and served with teriyaki glaze, white sesame seeds, and scallions.
Fish and Chips$27.00
Lightly beer battered Hawaiian Ono served with french fries and a lemon wedge
Coconut Shrimp$26.00
Four Jumbo butterflied coconut shrimp golden fried and served with sweet and spicy thai sauce.
More about Billy's at the Beach

