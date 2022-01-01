Clams in Newport Coast
Newport Coast restaurants that serve clams
More about Shake Shack Crystal Cove
Shake Shack Crystal Cove
7703 East Coast Hwy, Newport Beach
|Clam Chowder
|$5.99
Loaded with Clams
More about Bear Flag Fish Company
SEAFOOD
Bear Flag Fish Company
7972 Pacific Coast Hwy, Newport Beach
|Clams & Sautéed Mussels (2LB)
|$24.95
|LITTLENECK Clams
|$8.95
All seafood from the market is charged and recorded by the pound and is limited in availability. Please call for availability 949-715-8899.
|New England Clam Chowder