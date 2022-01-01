Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Clams in Newport Coast

Go
Newport Coast restaurants
Toast

Newport Coast restaurants that serve clams

Consumer pic

 

Shake Shack Crystal Cove

7703 East Coast Hwy, Newport Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Clam Chowder$5.99
Loaded with Clams
More about Shake Shack Crystal Cove
Bear Flag Fish Company image

SEAFOOD

Bear Flag Fish Company

7972 Pacific Coast Hwy, Newport Beach

Avg 4.5 (427 reviews)
Takeout
Clams & Sautéed Mussels (2LB)$24.95
LITTLENECK Clams$8.95
All seafood from the market is charged and recorded by the pound and is limited in availability. Please call for availability 949-715-8899.
New England Clam Chowder
More about Bear Flag Fish Company

Browse other tasty dishes in Newport Coast

Burritos

Salmon

Clam Chowder

Avocado Toast

Map

More near Newport Coast to explore

Irvine

Avg 4.4 (95 restaurants)

Costa Mesa

Avg 4.4 (85 restaurants)

Newport Beach

Avg 4.2 (63 restaurants)

Laguna Beach

Avg 4.3 (29 restaurants)

Lake Forest

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Laguna Niguel

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Corona Del Mar

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Laguna Hills

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Aliso Viejo

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (837 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (678 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (115 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (536 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (151 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (223 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (489 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston