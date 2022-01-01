Newport restaurants you'll love

Go
Newport restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Newport

Newport's top cuisines

American
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Scroll right

Must-try Newport restaurants

The Baker's Table - 1004 Monmouth St. image

 

The Baker's Table - 1004 Monmouth St.

1004 Monmouth St, Newport

Avg 4.9 (1249 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Grilled Cheese$11.00
A sunny-side-up egg served on our brioche bun with spicy aioli, cheddar, lettuces & pickled red onion. Add applewood bacon if you like!
Crispy Potatoes$10.00
Fried Kennebec potatoes with aioli and herbs
Fried Chicken Sammy
NEW! A buttermilk marinated, fried chicken breast with melted cheddar, spicy slaw and arugula on our hand-rolled brioche bun.
More about The Baker's Table - 1004 Monmouth St.
The Baker's Table Bakery image

 

The Baker's Table Bakery

1001 Monmouth St., Newport

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Pepperoni Pizza$19.00
Ezzo pepperoni, mozzarella and marinara
Housemade Sausage Pizza$19.00
House made pork sausage with bagna cauda, Calabrian chili, chicory, mozzarella (pizza bianco)
Salted chocolate chip cookie$3.00
A classic salted chocolate chip cookie
More about The Baker's Table Bakery
Blaze Lounge and Bar image

 

Blaze Lounge and Bar

515 Monmouth St #101, Newport

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Java Cafe Petite Corona$7.50
More about Blaze Lounge and Bar
Longnecks Sports Grill image

 

Longnecks Sports Grill

1009 Town Drive, Wilder

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Longnecks Sports Grill
Rotolo Bowling image

 

Rotolo Bowling

1 Levee Way, Newport

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about Rotolo Bowling
Map

More near Newport to explore

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (202 restaurants)

Covington

Avg 4.7 (17 restaurants)

Loveland

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Mason

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Milford

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Ft Mitchell

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

West Chester

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Florence

Avg 4.9 (5 restaurants)

Fairfield

Avg 3.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (202 restaurants)

Wilmington

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Dayton

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

Frankfort

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Lexington

Avg 4.5 (80 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (196 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (381 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (270 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (238 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (419 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston