Newport restaurants you'll love

The Baker's Table - 1004 Monmouth St.
1004 Monmouth St, Newport
|Grilled Cheese
|$11.00
A sunny-side-up egg served on our brioche bun with spicy aioli, cheddar, lettuces & pickled red onion. Add applewood bacon if you like!
|Crispy Potatoes
|$10.00
Fried Kennebec potatoes with aioli and herbs
|Fried Chicken Sammy
NEW! A buttermilk marinated, fried chicken breast with melted cheddar, spicy slaw and arugula on our hand-rolled brioche bun.
The Baker's Table Bakery
1001 Monmouth St., Newport
|Pepperoni Pizza
|$19.00
Ezzo pepperoni, mozzarella and marinara
|Housemade Sausage Pizza
|$19.00
House made pork sausage with bagna cauda, Calabrian chili, chicory, mozzarella (pizza bianco)
|Salted chocolate chip cookie
|$3.00
A classic salted chocolate chip cookie
Blaze Lounge and Bar
515 Monmouth St #101, Newport
|Java Cafe Petite Corona
|$7.50