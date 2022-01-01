Cake in Newport
Newport restaurants that serve cake
More about The Baker's Table - 1004 Monmouth St.
The Baker's Table - 1004 Monmouth St.
1004 Monmouth St, Newport
|Chocolate Cake with Whiskey Caramel
|$9.00
Chocolate cake with coffee buttercream and a whiskey caramel drizzle.
More about The Baker's Table Bakery
The Baker's Table Bakery
1001 Monmouth St., Newport
|Matcha & Strawberry Tea Cake
|$6.00
Gluten free mini cake (rice and benne flour) with rotating flavors.
|Mini Beet Red Velvet Cake
|$8.00
This is a traditional red velvet cake with cream cheese frosting - but - we use BEETS for the red coloring!
These orders may be placed for the weekend of Mother's Day. For pick up please make sure you select either Saturday (5/7) , or Sunday (5/8) between 10AM-1:30PM . No modifications or substitutions on these specials.
Order cut off is 1:30pm, Wednesday (5/4).