Cake in Newport

Newport restaurants
Newport restaurants that serve cake

The Baker's Table - 1004 Monmouth St.

1004 Monmouth St, Newport

Avg 4.9 (1249 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Cake with Whiskey Caramel$9.00
Chocolate cake with coffee buttercream and a whiskey caramel drizzle.
The Baker's Table Bakery

1001 Monmouth St., Newport

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Matcha & Strawberry Tea Cake$6.00
Gluten free mini cake (rice and benne flour) with rotating flavors.
Mini Beet Red Velvet Cake$8.00
This is a traditional red velvet cake with cream cheese frosting - but - we use BEETS for the red coloring!
These orders may be placed for the weekend of Mother's Day. For pick up please make sure you select either Saturday (5/7) , or Sunday (5/8) between 10AM-1:30PM . No modifications or substitutions on these specials.
Order cut off is 1:30pm, Wednesday (5/4).
