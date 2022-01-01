Newport Lobster Shack
Open today 6:00 AM - 9:00 PM
1383 Reviews
$$
150 Long Wharf
Newport, RI 02840
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Location
150 Long Wharf, Newport RI 02840
Loading...
Nearby restaurants
The Landing - Newport RI 30 Bowen's Wharf
Come in and enjoy!
Sandcastles Sundaes
Absolutely Outrageous Sundaes & Shakes!
The Lobster Bar
Come in and enjoy!
Bar and Board
Come in and enjoy!