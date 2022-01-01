Newport restaurants you'll love

Newport restaurants
Toast
  • Newport

Newport's top cuisines

Sandwich
Sandwiches
Cake
Bakeries
Must-try Newport restaurants

Abraham's Wood Fired Pizza image

 

Abraham's Wood Fired Pizza

1000 ELM STREET, Newport

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
9" Pizza- Build Your Own$9.00
Personal Pan wood fired Pizza with Chevre, Feta, Mozzarella and one choice of Topping. Additional toppings $1.00
12 Wings$17.30
12 Applewood Smoked Wings deep-fried for crunchiness with your choice of sauce and dressing.
14' White Garlic & Broccoli Pizza$14.00
White Garlic Pizza drizzled with olive oil, topped with Garlic, high-quality Mozzarella, and fresh Broccoli
More about Abraham's Wood Fired Pizza
Harvest Moon Deli image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES

Harvest Moon Deli

26 Main Street, Newport

Avg 4.4 (312 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Nothing Cordons 2 Bleu$10.50
December Special--Our special version of a chicken cordon bleu sandwich. Sliced chicken, ham, swiss cheese, creamy dijon mustard, topped with crispy french fried onions served panini style.
I Wanna Be Pastramied$9.95
Fresh Sliced Pastrami, creamy dijon mustard, red onion, and swiss cheese grilled to perfection. We recommend on Rye.
Steak Me Home Tonight$10.95
Premium Shaved Sirloin, American, Provolone, Portobello, Onion, Green Pepper & Homemade Cherry Pepper Mayo.
More about Harvest Moon Deli
Restaurant banner

 

Sawyers

34 North Main Street, Newport

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Sawyers
