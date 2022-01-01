Newport restaurants you'll love
Abraham's Wood Fired Pizza
1000 ELM STREET, Newport
|Popular items
|9" Pizza- Build Your Own
|$9.00
Personal Pan wood fired Pizza with Chevre, Feta, Mozzarella and one choice of Topping. Additional toppings $1.00
|12 Wings
|$17.30
12 Applewood Smoked Wings deep-fried for crunchiness with your choice of sauce and dressing.
|14' White Garlic & Broccoli Pizza
|$14.00
White Garlic Pizza drizzled with olive oil, topped with Garlic, high-quality Mozzarella, and fresh Broccoli
SOUPS • SANDWICHES
Harvest Moon Deli
26 Main Street, Newport
|Popular items
|Nothing Cordons 2 Bleu
|$10.50
December Special--Our special version of a chicken cordon bleu sandwich. Sliced chicken, ham, swiss cheese, creamy dijon mustard, topped with crispy french fried onions served panini style.
|I Wanna Be Pastramied
|$9.95
Fresh Sliced Pastrami, creamy dijon mustard, red onion, and swiss cheese grilled to perfection. We recommend on Rye.
|Steak Me Home Tonight
|$10.95
Premium Shaved Sirloin, American, Provolone, Portobello, Onion, Green Pepper & Homemade Cherry Pepper Mayo.
Sawyers
34 North Main Street, Newport