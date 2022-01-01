Newport News American restaurants you'll love

Must-try American restaurants in Newport News

Second Street American Bistro image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Second Street American Bistro

115 Arthur Way, Newport News

Avg 4.4 (1450 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
2nd St Burger$16.90
Cheddar/Swiss/Provolone/Caramelized Onions/Sautéed Mushrooms/Applewood Smoked Bacon. 8 oz. patty served on a Brioche Bun with Lettuce, Tomato & Red Onions.
Side Fresh Field Green Salad$4.90
Toasted Pepitas/Pomegranate Seeds/Shredded Vegetables/Mixed Greens/Choice of Dressing
Thai Poppin Shrimp$13.90
Panko Fried Shrimp/Zesty Thai Chili Glaze
More about Second Street American Bistro
Craft 60 image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Craft 60

14346 Warwick Blvd, Newport News

Avg 4.5 (102 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Bacon & Egg$12.00
Dharma Wings$8.50
Cuban$12.00
More about Craft 60
Schooners Grill image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Schooners Grill

12567 Warwick Blvd, Newport news

Avg 4.6 (952 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Tuna Bites$12.00
Bite sized chunks of yellowfin tuna perfectly cooked to your liking! Served with a side of pita and our homemade spicy ranch.
*options for grilled, lightly blackened and blackened
Rodeo Burger$12.00
BBQ sauce, bacon, cheddar, with onion ring
8 WINGS (8)$16.00
8 wings, Choose between:
Breaded or naked
Ranch or Blue Cheese
and all Togo orders sauce is on side except Daytona.
Sauces are : Jala-mango, Teriyaki, Daytona, Garlic Parmesan, Buffalo, BBQ, or a Dry Rub buffalo spice.
More about Schooners Grill
Capital Ale House image

 

Capital Ale House

4069 Chain Bridge Road, Fairfax

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Black Bean Burger$13.25
Black bean patty, house slaw, ancho chipotle sauce.
French Dip$13.50
Shaved blackened Virginia steak, Havarti cheese, horseradish sauce, onion-poppy roll, au jus.
Bavarian Pretzel$9.00
Served with sweet Bavarian mustard.
More about Capital Ale House
The Cove Tavern image

 

The Cove Tavern

711 Lakefront Commons, Newport News

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Tacos
Choose any taco(s) you want!
A la carte "Taco Bar"
Chicken Quesadilla$11.00
Peppers / Chicken
Cheeseburger$11.00
More about The Cove Tavern
Craft 60 image

 

Craft 60

14346 Warwick Blvd Unit 348, Newport News

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Bacon Mushroom Swiss$14.00
Sauteed mushrooms, melted swiss and bacon
Wings$13.50
Crispy fried wings, tossed in your choice of sauce or rub
mild, hot, NAPALM, sweet and spicy Thai, honey bourbon BBQ, sweet and spicy BBQ or sweet sesame sriracha, lemon pepper rub, garlic & herb rub, or old bay dry rub.
Add $1 for each additional sauce
Cheese Curds$9.50
Beer Battered Mozzarella, coated in pretzel dust, served with Southwest Ranch
More about Craft 60
NEST Kitchen & Taphouse image

GRILL

NEST Kitchen & Taphouse

1003 Brick Kiln Blvd, Newport News

Avg 4.3 (537 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Étouffée & Grits$15.00
stone-ground white cheddar grits / sauteed shrimp / surry sausage / stewed onion, celery & pepper sauce / choice of biscuit -or- toast
Build Your Own Breakfast Sandwich$8.00
build your own breakfast sandwich // one local cage-free egg fried your way / choice of cheese: american, cheddar, gouda -or- swiss / choice of breakfast meat: applewood bacon, breakfast sausage -or turkey sausage / choice of bread: biscuit, sourdough -or- rustic wheat
Autumn Cherry Citrus French Toast$16.00
multigrain bread / pear & currant jam /
whipped brown sugar cream cheese spread / winter spiced custard batter / choice of meat & side
More about NEST Kitchen & Taphouse
Consumer pic

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • SHRIMP

Greenyard Grill

3301 Washington Avenue, Newport News

Avg 4.5 (132 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Mac & Cheese$4.00
House made five cheese mac and cheese
Loaded Fries$7.00
Our super crispy fries loaded with your choice of toppings.
Rasta Pasta$12.00
Penne pasta tossed in a housemade creamy jerk sauce with onions & peppers. Served with a garlic bread
More about Greenyard Grill
Restaurant banner

HAMBURGERS

Beervana Taphouse

64 Hidenwood Shopping Center, Newport News

Avg 4.5 (108 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Stuffed Cheddar And Bacon Burger$14.42
Cheddar cheese, bacon, caramelized onion and green peppers, lettuce, aioli sauce
** Consuming raw or undercooked meats may increase your risk of foodborne illness
** This product contains pork
Burger Sliders (3)$8.42
3 sliders topped with lettuce, aioli sauce, and American cheese
Spicy Chicken Sandwich$11.42
Chicken breast, chipotle aioli, mild buffalo, pepper jack cheese and pickle
More about Beervana Taphouse

