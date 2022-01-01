Newport News breakfast spots you'll love

Toast

Must-try breakfast spots in Newport News

VEDeat image

SANDWICHES

VEDeat

694 Town Center Dr, Newport News

Avg 4.4 (408 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken and Rice$12.00
Golden Milkshake$5.00
Regular Chicken Tenders$10.00
More about VEDeat
NEST Kitchen & Taphouse image

GRILL

NEST Kitchen & Taphouse

1003 Brick Kiln Blvd, Newport News

Avg 4.3 (537 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Étouffée & Grits$15.00
stone-ground white cheddar grits / sauteed shrimp / surry sausage / stewed onion, celery & pepper sauce / choice of biscuit -or- toast
Build Your Own Breakfast Sandwich$8.00
build your own breakfast sandwich // one local cage-free egg fried your way / choice of cheese: american, cheddar, gouda -or- swiss / choice of breakfast meat: applewood bacon, breakfast sausage -or turkey sausage / choice of bread: biscuit, sourdough -or- rustic wheat
Autumn Cherry Citrus French Toast$16.00
multigrain bread / pear & currant jam /
whipped brown sugar cream cheese spread / winter spiced custard batter / choice of meat & side
More about NEST Kitchen & Taphouse
Aux Delices image

 

Aux Delices

129 Herman Melville Ave, Newport News

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Aux Delices

