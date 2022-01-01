Newport News seafood restaurants you'll love
Must-try seafood restaurants in Newport News
More about Seafood Shack
WRAPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN
Seafood Shack
11710 jefferson Ave, Newport News
|Popular items
|Shrimp And Fish Dinner
|$15.00
|Whiting Basket
|$8.95
|Shrimp Basket
|$12.00
More about Poke Surf
Poke Surf
17 Hidenwood Shopping Center, Newport News
|Popular items
|Spicy Ahi
|$14.95
Tuna, Shrimp, Spicy Crab Meat, Scallions, Corn, Tomato, Carrot, Edamame, Cucumber, Peach, Oshinko, Masago, Spicy Aioli
|Poké Classic Salmon
|$13.95
Salmon, Crab Meat, Fried Tofu, Onion, Cucumber, Carrot, Edamame, Corn, Mango, Pineapple, Sesame Seed, Tempura Flakes, Wonton Crispy, Poké Sauce
|Hawaii Sunset
|$13.95
Spicy Salmon, Spicy Crab Meat, Cucumber, carrot, Onion, Scallions, Mango, Peach, Orange, Masago, Wonton Crispy, Sesame seed, Spicy Aioli
More about Harpoon Larry's Fish House & Oyster Bar
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Harpoon Larry's Fish House & Oyster Bar
621 J. Clyde Morris Blvd, Newport News
|Popular items
|Bowl She Crab Soup
|$12.00
A bowl of our house-made she crab soup, topped with lump crab meat
|Mahi Tacos
|$14.00
Blackened, grilled or fried Mahi with corn mango salsa, honey cilantro & fried jalapenos. Add third taco for $3.50
|Harpoon's
|$32.00
Crab cake, shrimp, scallops & flounder. Broiled or Fried. Served with one side & two hush puppies