Newport News seafood restaurants you'll love

Must-try seafood restaurants in Newport News

Seafood Shack image

WRAPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN

Seafood Shack

11710 jefferson Ave, Newport News

Avg 4.5 (3490 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Shrimp And Fish Dinner$15.00
Whiting Basket$8.95
Shrimp Basket$12.00
More about Seafood Shack
Poke Surf image

 

Poke Surf

17 Hidenwood Shopping Center, Newport News

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Spicy Ahi$14.95
Tuna, Shrimp, Spicy Crab Meat, Scallions, Corn, Tomato, Carrot, Edamame, Cucumber, Peach, Oshinko, Masago, Spicy Aioli
Poké Classic Salmon$13.95
Salmon, Crab Meat, Fried Tofu, Onion, Cucumber, Carrot, Edamame, Corn, Mango, Pineapple, Sesame Seed, Tempura Flakes, Wonton Crispy, Poké Sauce
Hawaii Sunset$13.95
Spicy Salmon, Spicy Crab Meat, Cucumber, carrot, Onion, Scallions, Mango, Peach, Orange, Masago, Wonton Crispy, Sesame seed, Spicy Aioli
More about Poke Surf
Harpoon Larry's Fish House & Oyster Bar image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Harpoon Larry's Fish House & Oyster Bar

621 J. Clyde Morris Blvd, Newport News

Avg 4.2 (2912 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Bowl She Crab Soup$12.00
A bowl of our house-made she crab soup, topped with lump crab meat
Mahi Tacos$14.00
Blackened, grilled or fried Mahi with corn mango salsa, honey cilantro & fried jalapenos. Add third taco for $3.50
Harpoon's$32.00
Crab cake, shrimp, scallops & flounder. Broiled or Fried. Served with one side & two hush puppies
More about Harpoon Larry's Fish House & Oyster Bar
Skrimp Shack image

 

Skrimp Shack

744 City Center Blvd., Newport News

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Skrimp Shack

