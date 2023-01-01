Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Asian salad in Newport News

Newport News restaurants
Newport News restaurants that serve asian salad

SATÉ

694 J Clyde Morris Blvd, Newport News

TakeoutFast Pay
Asian Pear & Orange Salad$12.00
Lettuce Wedge Loaded with Smoked Bacon, Gorgonzola Crumbles, Avocado, Corn, Tomato & Pickled Onions. Topped with Nana’s Fried Chicken. Served with Blue Cheese Dressing and Balsamic Glaze
More about SATÉ
Craft 60 Taphouse & Grill

14346 Warwick Blvd Unit 348, Newport News

Takeout
Asian Tuna Salad$17.50
Seared sesame tuna served over organic mixed greens with matchstick carrots, sliced cucumbers, mandarin oranges, scallions, shredded cabbage, celery & sesame ginger vinaigrette, topped with toasted sesame seeds.
More about Craft 60 Taphouse & Grill

