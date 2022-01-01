Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bacon cheeseburgers in Newport News

Go
Newport News restaurants
Toast

Newport News restaurants that serve bacon cheeseburgers

Item pic

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Second Street American Bistro

115 Arthur Way, Newport News

Avg 4.4 (1450 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Bacon & Blue Cheese Lover's Burger$17.90
2nd St’s Fresh Beef Patty Stuffed AND Topped with Applewood Smoked Bacon and Gorgonzola Cheese. 10 oz patty served on a Brioche Bun with Lettuce, Tomato & Red Onions.
More about Second Street American Bistro
63d381f5-773f-40b1-ad21-0f16c6bff8dd image

HAMBURGERS

Beervana Taphouse

64 Hidenwood Shopping Center, Newport News

Avg 4.5 (108 reviews)
Takeout
Stuffed Cheddar And Bacon Burger$14.42
Cheddar cheese, bacon, caramelized onion and green peppers, lettuce, aioli sauce
** Consuming raw or undercooked meats may increase your risk of foodborne illness
** This product contains pork
More about Beervana Taphouse

Browse other tasty dishes in Newport News

Turkey Clubs

Chicken Tenders

Lasagna

Bruschetta

Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad

Fish And Chips

Chicken Salad

Mahi Mahi

Map

More near Newport News to explore

Norfolk

Avg 4.3 (60 restaurants)

Williamsburg

Avg 4.5 (41 restaurants)

Hampton

Avg 4.6 (25 restaurants)

Portsmouth

Avg 4.2 (18 restaurants)

Yorktown

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Poquoson

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Smithfield

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Hayes

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

Gloucester

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Elizabeth City

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (236 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Salisbury

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (286 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (261 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (271 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (327 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (151 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1564 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston