Bacon cheeseburgers in Newport News
Newport News restaurants that serve bacon cheeseburgers
More about Second Street American Bistro
GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Second Street American Bistro
115 Arthur Way, Newport News
|Bacon & Blue Cheese Lover's Burger
|$17.90
2nd St’s Fresh Beef Patty Stuffed AND Topped with Applewood Smoked Bacon and Gorgonzola Cheese. 10 oz patty served on a Brioche Bun with Lettuce, Tomato & Red Onions.
More about Beervana Taphouse
HAMBURGERS
Beervana Taphouse
64 Hidenwood Shopping Center, Newport News
|Stuffed Cheddar And Bacon Burger
|$14.42
Cheddar cheese, bacon, caramelized onion and green peppers, lettuce, aioli sauce
** Consuming raw or undercooked meats may increase your risk of foodborne illness
** This product contains pork