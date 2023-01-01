Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bisque in Newport News

Newport News restaurants
Newport News restaurants that serve bisque

Item pic

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Second Street American Bistro Newport News

115 Arthur Way, Newport News

Avg 4.4 (1450 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
GF Bowl Creamy Tomato Bisque$8.90
Gluten Free Creamy Tomato Bisque with Shaved Parmesan and Pistou
Creamy Tomato Bisque$8.90
with Shaved Parmesan & Pistou Drizzle
Cup Creamy Tomato Bisque$5.90
Creamy Tomato Bisque topped with Shaved Parmesan & Pistou
More about Second Street American Bistro Newport News
Capital Ale House image

 

Capital Ale House - Fairfax

4069 Chain Bridge Road, Fairfax

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Cup Crab Bisque$8.00
More about Capital Ale House - Fairfax
Item pic

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Skrimp Shack - Denbigh

13175 Jefferson Ave, Newport News

Avg 4.6 (2579 reviews)
Takeout
Crab, Skrimp and Roasted Corn Bisque Cup$0.00
6oz cup of our bisque made with REAL Blue Crabmeat, Skrimp and Flame Roasted Corn
More about Skrimp Shack - Denbigh

