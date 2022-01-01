Bread pudding in Newport News
Newport News restaurants that serve bread pudding
Second Street American Bistro
115 Arthur Way, Newport News
|Mango Cashew Bread Pudding
|$5.90
Served Warm with Vanilla Ice Cream
Saté
694 J Clyde Morris Blvd, Newport News
|White Chocolate Bread Pudding
|$6.00
Housemade Bread Pudding Swirled with White Chocolate Chips, Blueberries and Cinnamon Toast Crunch Cereal. Finished with Salted Caramel and Powdered Sugar
|Bread Pudding
|$5.00
Million Dollar Pound Cake, Vanilla Mascarpone and Strawberry Melba, Rolled in a Spring Roll Wrapper. Deep Fried and Dusted with Powder Sugar
The Cove Tavern
711 Lakefront Commons, Newport News
|Maker Mark Bread Pudding
|$8.00
Craft 60
14346 Warwick Blvd Unit 348, Newport News
|Bourbon Barrel Bread Pudding
|$8.00