Bread pudding in Newport News

Newport News restaurants
Newport News restaurants that serve bread pudding

Second Street American Bistro image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Second Street American Bistro

115 Arthur Way, Newport News

Avg 4.4 (1450 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Mango Cashew Bread Pudding$5.90
Served Warm with Vanilla Ice Cream
More about Second Street American Bistro
Saté image

 

Saté

694 J Clyde Morris Blvd, Newport News

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
White Chocolate Bread Pudding$6.00
Housemade Bread Pudding Swirled with White Chocolate Chips, Blueberries and Cinnamon Toast Crunch Cereal. Finished with Salted Caramel and Powdered Sugar
Bread Pudding$5.00
Million Dollar Pound Cake, Vanilla Mascarpone and Strawberry Melba, Rolled in a Spring Roll Wrapper. Deep Fried and Dusted with Powder Sugar
More about Saté
The Cove Tavern image

 

The Cove Tavern

711 Lakefront Commons, Newport News

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Maker Mark Bread Pudding$8.00
More about The Cove Tavern
Craft 60 image

 

Craft 60

14346 Warwick Blvd Unit 348, Newport News

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bourbon Barrel Bread Pudding$8.00
More about Craft 60
NEST Kitchen & Taphouse image

GRILL

NEST Kitchen & Taphouse

1003 Brick Kiln Blvd, Newport News

Avg 4.3 (537 reviews)
Takeout
Vegan Cherry Lemonade Bread Pudding$9.00
add a vegan cherry lemonade bread pudding to your take out order / crispy chia & cherry infused bread pudding / lemon agave / powdered sugar
More about NEST Kitchen & Taphouse

