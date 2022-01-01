Calamari in Newport News
Newport News restaurants that serve calamari
PIZZA • HOAGIES • CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Vinny's Pizza and Pasta
332 Oyster Point Rd, Newport News
|Calamari
|$7.49
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Schooners Grill
12567 Warwick Blvd, Newport news
|Calamari
|$12.00
Lightly breaded and fried calamari. Served with our homemade marinara
Capital Ale House
4069 Chain Bridge Road, Fairfax
|Calamari
|$13.00
Fried calamari, roasted red pepper coulis, cilantro aioli.
PIZZA • PASTA • HOAGIES • CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Vinny's Pizza and Pasta
748 J Clyde Morris Blvd, Newport News
|Calamari
|$7.49
WRAPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN
Seafood Shack
11710 jefferson Ave, Newport News
|Fried Calamari
|$10.00
Craft 60
14346 Warwick Blvd Unit 348, Newport News
|Calamari
|$9.50
Hand breaded tubes and tentacles, lightly fried, served with house remoulade and
lemon wedge