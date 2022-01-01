Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Calamari in Newport News

Newport News restaurants
Newport News restaurants that serve calamari

Vinny's Pizza and Pasta image

PIZZA • HOAGIES • CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Vinny's Pizza and Pasta

332 Oyster Point Rd, Newport News

Avg 4.5 (372 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Calamari$7.49
More about Vinny's Pizza and Pasta
Schooners Grill image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Schooners Grill

12567 Warwick Blvd, Newport news

Avg 4.6 (952 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Calamari$12.00
Lightly breaded and fried calamari. Served with our homemade marinara
More about Schooners Grill
Item pic

 

Capital Ale House

4069 Chain Bridge Road, Fairfax

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Calamari$13.00
Fried calamari, roasted red pepper coulis, cilantro aioli.
More about Capital Ale House
Vinny's Pizza and Pasta image

PIZZA • PASTA • HOAGIES • CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Vinny's Pizza and Pasta

748 J Clyde Morris Blvd, Newport News

Avg 4.5 (904 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Calamari$7.49
More about Vinny's Pizza and Pasta
Item pic

WRAPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN

Seafood Shack

11710 jefferson Ave, Newport News

Avg 4.5 (3490 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Calamari$10.00
More about Seafood Shack
Craft 60 image

 

Craft 60

14346 Warwick Blvd Unit 348, Newport News

No reviews yet
Takeout
Calamari$9.50
Hand breaded tubes and tentacles, lightly fried, served with house remoulade and
lemon wedge
More about Craft 60
Harpoon Larry's Fish House & Oyster Bar image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Harpoon Larry's Fish House & Oyster Bar

621 J. Clyde Morris Blvd, Newport News

Avg 4.2 (2912 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Calamari$13.00
Seasoned & fried crispy
More about Harpoon Larry's Fish House & Oyster Bar

