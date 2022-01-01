Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheese fries in Newport News

Newport News restaurants
Toast

Newport News restaurants that serve cheese fries

Vinny's Pizza and Pasta image

PIZZA • HOAGIES • CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Vinny's Pizza and Pasta

332 Oyster Point Rd, Newport News

Avg 4.5 (372 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cheese Fries$4.49
More about Vinny's Pizza and Pasta
Vinny's Pizza and Pasta image

PIZZA • PASTA • HOAGIES • CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Vinny's Pizza and Pasta

748 J Clyde Morris Blvd, Newport News

Avg 4.5 (904 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cheese Fries$4.49
More about Vinny's Pizza and Pasta
Item pic

HAMBURGERS

Beervana Taphouse

64 Hidenwood Shopping Center, Newport News

Avg 4.5 (108 reviews)
Takeout
Deluxe Grilled Cheese with fries$8.42
With Turkey, Havarti cheese, Apple slices, Sauté Spinach, Fig sauce on Sourdough bread
5 Cheese Classic with fries$7.42
5 cheese(Havarti, Provolone, American, White cheddar, Yellow Cheddar)
More about Beervana Taphouse

