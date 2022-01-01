Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheesecake in Newport News

Newport News restaurants
Toast

Newport News restaurants that serve cheesecake

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Second Street American Bistro

115 Arthur Way, Newport News

Avg 4.4 (1450 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
NY Style Cheesecake$7.90
Authentic New York Style Cheesecake with Warm Berry Compote
More about Second Street American Bistro
PIZZA • HOAGIES • CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Vinny's Pizza and Pasta

332 Oyster Point Rd, Newport News

Avg 4.5 (372 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Regular Cheesecake$4.00
More about Vinny's Pizza and Pasta
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Schooners Grill

12567 Warwick Blvd, Newport news

Avg 4.6 (952 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Raspberry Cheesecake$6.25
More about Schooners Grill
PIZZA • PASTA • HOAGIES • CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Vinny's Pizza and Pasta

748 J Clyde Morris Blvd, Newport News

Avg 4.5 (904 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Regular Cheesecake$4.50
More about Vinny's Pizza and Pasta
WRAPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN

Seafood Shack

11710 jefferson Ave, Newport News

Avg 4.5 (3490 reviews)
Takeout
Cheesecake Slice$3.99
More about Seafood Shack
FONDUE

The Melting Pot

12233 Jefferson Ave, Newport News

Avg 4.7 (1168 reviews)
Sd Salted Caramel Cheesecake
More about The Melting Pot
FRENCH FRIES

De Rican Chef Restaurant

416 Denbigh Blvd, Newport News

Avg 4.5 (277 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Cheesecake Passion Sauce$6.00
More about De Rican Chef Restaurant
Craft 60

14346 Warwick Blvd Unit 348, Newport News

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cheesecake$8.00
Cheesecake Seasonal$8.50
Fried Cheesecake$8.50
More about Craft 60
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • SHRIMP

Greenyard Grill

3301 Washington Avenue, Newport News

Avg 4.5 (132 reviews)
Takeout
Cheesecake$5.00
Creamy and delicious NY Style cheesecake with choice of toppings.
More about Greenyard Grill
HAMBURGERS

Beervana Taphouse

64 Hidenwood Shopping Center, Newport News

Avg 4.5 (108 reviews)
Takeout
Homemade Mini Cheesecakes$4.42
More about Beervana Taphouse

