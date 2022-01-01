Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken caesar salad in Newport News

Go
Newport News restaurants
Toast

Newport News restaurants that serve chicken caesar salad

Vinny's Pizza and Pasta image

PIZZA • HOAGIES • CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Vinny's Pizza and Pasta

332 Oyster Point Rd, Newport News

Avg 4.5 (372 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Sm Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad$8.99
Lg Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad$10.99
More about Vinny's Pizza and Pasta
Vinny's Pizza and Pasta image

PIZZA • PASTA • HOAGIES • CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Vinny's Pizza and Pasta

748 J Clyde Morris Blvd, Newport News

Avg 4.5 (904 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Sm Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad$8.99
Lg Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad$10.99
More about Vinny's Pizza and Pasta
Seafood Shack image

WRAPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN

Seafood Shack

11710 jefferson Ave, Newport News

Avg 4.5 (3490 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Caesar Salad Wrap$9.00
More about Seafood Shack

Browse other tasty dishes in Newport News

Shrimp Wraps

Chicken Pasta

Cheeseburgers

Grilled Chicken Wraps

Mahi Mahi

Meat Calzones

Mussels

Turkey Wraps

Map

More near Newport News to explore

Norfolk

Avg 4.3 (60 restaurants)

Williamsburg

Avg 4.5 (41 restaurants)

Hampton

Avg 4.6 (25 restaurants)

Portsmouth

Avg 4.2 (18 restaurants)

Yorktown

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Poquoson

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Smithfield

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Hayes

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

Gloucester

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Elizabeth City

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (236 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Salisbury

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (286 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (261 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (271 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (327 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (151 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1564 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston