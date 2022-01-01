Chicken pasta in Newport News

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Newport News restaurants that serve chicken pasta

Tuscan Grilled Chicken Pasta Bake image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Second Street American Bistro

115 Arthur Way, Newport News

Avg 4.4 (1450 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Creamy Tuscan Chicken Pasta Bake$22.90
Hand Pulled Smoked Chicken/Penne Pasta/Tomato/Spinach/Pistou Alfredo Sauce/Fresh Mozzarella
More about Second Street American Bistro
Vinny's Pizza and Pasta image

PIZZA • HOAGIES • CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Vinny's Pizza and Pasta

332 Oyster Point Rd, Newport News

Avg 4.5 (372 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Parm w/ Pasta Platter$18.50
More about Vinny's Pizza and Pasta
Item pic

 

Capital Ale House

4069 Chain Bridge Road, Fairfax

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chicken Shrimp & Andouille Pasta$24.50
Chicken, andouille sausage, jumbo shrimp, creamy Creole alfredo, fresh baby spinach, cavatappi pasta.
More about Capital Ale House
Vinny's Pizza and Pasta image

PIZZA • PASTA • HOAGIES • CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Vinny's Pizza and Pasta

748 J Clyde Morris Blvd, Newport News

Avg 4.5 (904 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Parm w/ Pasta Platter$18.50
More about Vinny's Pizza and Pasta
Craft 60 image

 

Craft 60

14346 Warwick Blvd Unit 348, Newport News

No reviews yet
Takeout
Southwest Chicken & Shrimp Pasta$24.50
More about Craft 60

