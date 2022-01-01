Chicken pasta in Newport News
Newport News restaurants that serve chicken pasta
GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Second Street American Bistro
115 Arthur Way, Newport News
|Creamy Tuscan Chicken Pasta Bake
|$22.90
Hand Pulled Smoked Chicken/Penne Pasta/Tomato/Spinach/Pistou Alfredo Sauce/Fresh Mozzarella
PIZZA • HOAGIES • CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Vinny's Pizza and Pasta
332 Oyster Point Rd, Newport News
|Chicken Parm w/ Pasta Platter
|$18.50
Capital Ale House
4069 Chain Bridge Road, Fairfax
|Chicken Shrimp & Andouille Pasta
|$24.50
Chicken, andouille sausage, jumbo shrimp, creamy Creole alfredo, fresh baby spinach, cavatappi pasta.
PIZZA • PASTA • HOAGIES • CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Vinny's Pizza and Pasta
748 J Clyde Morris Blvd, Newport News
|Chicken Parm w/ Pasta Platter
|$18.50