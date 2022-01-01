Clams in Newport News
Newport News restaurants that serve clams
PIZZA • HOAGIES • CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Vinny's Pizza and Pasta
332 Oyster Point Rd, Newport News
|White Clam Sauce
|$15.50
PIZZA • PASTA • HOAGIES • CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Vinny's Pizza and Pasta
748 J Clyde Morris Blvd, Newport News
|White Clam Sauce
|$14.50
WRAPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN
Seafood Shack
11710 jefferson Ave, Newport News
|Clam Strips
|$8.00
|Clam Strip Basket
|$12.00
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Harpoon Larry's Fish House & Oyster Bar
621 J. Clyde Morris Blvd, Newport News
|Bowl Clam Chowder
|$8.00
A bowl of our New England style clam chowder topped with green onions & bacon
|Doz VA Middleneck Clams
|$12.00
|Cup Clam Chowder
|$6.00
A cup of our New England style clam chowder topped with green onions & bacon