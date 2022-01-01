Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Clams in Newport News

Newport News restaurants
Newport News restaurants that serve clams

Vinny's Pizza and Pasta image

PIZZA • HOAGIES • CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Vinny's Pizza and Pasta

332 Oyster Point Rd, Newport News

Avg 4.5 (372 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
White Clam Sauce$15.50
More about Vinny's Pizza and Pasta
Vinny's Pizza and Pasta image

PIZZA • PASTA • HOAGIES • CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Vinny's Pizza and Pasta

748 J Clyde Morris Blvd, Newport News

Avg 4.5 (904 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
White Clam Sauce$14.50
More about Vinny's Pizza and Pasta
Item pic

WRAPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN

Seafood Shack

11710 jefferson Ave, Newport News

Avg 4.5 (3490 reviews)
Takeout
Clam Strips$8.00
Clam Strip Basket$12.00
More about Seafood Shack
Harpoon Larry's Fish House & Oyster Bar image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Harpoon Larry's Fish House & Oyster Bar

621 J. Clyde Morris Blvd, Newport News

Avg 4.2 (2912 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Bowl Clam Chowder$8.00
A bowl of our New England style clam chowder topped with green onions & bacon
Doz VA Middleneck Clams$12.00
Cup Clam Chowder$6.00
A cup of our New England style clam chowder topped with green onions & bacon
More about Harpoon Larry's Fish House & Oyster Bar

