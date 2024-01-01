Dumplings in Newport News
Newport News restaurants that serve dumplings
More about Thai Tara -
Thai Tara -
610 Stoney Creek LN #23, Newport News
|Thai Dumplings (5)
|$7.00
Marinated chicken stuffed dumplings topped with fried garlic and scallions served with Homemade Thai sweet soy sauce.
More about Anya Thai Cuisine - 12454 Warwick Blvd
Anya Thai Cuisine - 12454 Warwick Blvd
12454 Warwick Blvd, Newport News
|A6 Anya Dumpling
|$7.95
Steamed dumplings in red curry sauce
|A5 Thai Dumpling <Steamed or Fried>
|$6.95
Chicken, pork, wrapped in wonton skin, served with homemade sauce <sweet ginger soy sauce or sweet and sour sauce>