Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Edamame in
Newport News
/
Newport News
/
Edamame
Newport News restaurants that serve edamame
Thai Tara -
610 Stoney Creek LN #23, Newport News
No reviews yet
Thai Tara Edamame
$5.00
Steamed and Salted to order
More about Thai Tara -
Cove Tavern - City Center Newport News
711 Lakefront Commons, Newport News
No reviews yet
Edamame - Shareable
$5.00
More about Cove Tavern - City Center Newport News
Browse other tasty dishes in Newport News
Scallops
Fried Pickles
French Fries
Grilled Chicken Salad
Greek Salad
Bread Pudding
Clams
Po Boy
More near Newport News to explore
Norfolk
Avg 4.3
(89 restaurants)
Williamsburg
Avg 4.5
(55 restaurants)
Hampton
Avg 4.5
(38 restaurants)
Portsmouth
Avg 4.2
(31 restaurants)
Yorktown
Avg 4.6
(12 restaurants)
Poquoson
Avg 4.6
(7 restaurants)
Smithfield
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
Hayes
Avg 4.2
(5 restaurants)
Gloucester
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(179 restaurants)
Elizabeth City
Avg 4.6
(4 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.5
(302 restaurants)
California
Avg 3.8
(5 restaurants)
Salisbury
Avg 4.5
(23 restaurants)
Cambridge
Avg 4.9
(9 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.5
(449 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(375 restaurants)
Tampa
Avg 4.3
(369 restaurants)
Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(453 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.5
(235 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(2284 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston