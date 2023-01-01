Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Edamame in Newport News

Go
Newport News restaurants
Toast

Newport News restaurants that serve edamame

Consumer pic

 

Thai Tara -

610 Stoney Creek LN #23, Newport News

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Thai Tara Edamame$5.00
Steamed and Salted to order
More about Thai Tara -
The Cove Tavern image

 

Cove Tavern - City Center Newport News

711 Lakefront Commons, Newport News

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Edamame - Shareable$5.00
More about Cove Tavern - City Center Newport News

Browse other tasty dishes in Newport News

Scallops

Fried Pickles

French Fries

Grilled Chicken Salad

Greek Salad

Bread Pudding

Clams

Po Boy

Map

More near Newport News to explore

Norfolk

Avg 4.3 (89 restaurants)

Williamsburg

Avg 4.5 (55 restaurants)

Hampton

Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)

Portsmouth

Avg 4.2 (31 restaurants)

Yorktown

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Poquoson

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Smithfield

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Hayes

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Gloucester

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (179 restaurants)

Elizabeth City

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (302 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (5 restaurants)

Salisbury

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (9 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (449 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (375 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (369 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (453 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (235 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (2284 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston